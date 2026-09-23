Samir Libari, Known As Chico Loco 40, Expands Creative And Technology Vision Through CL40 World

MENAFN - GetNews)Moroccan-American rapper, songwriter, music producer, actor, journalist, and technology entrepreneur, professionally known as, is building an international creative and technology platform through, combining music, media, software development, journalism, and digital entrepreneurship under one global vision.

Based in New York, Libari operates across multiple creative and technology disciplines. As a recording artist and songwriter, he performs under the name Chico Loco 40, while his production work is associated with the name QUARANTA-FOUR-ZERO. His music publishing activities are connected with ASCAP, and his music distribution presence includes UnitedMasters.

Beyond music, Libari serves as founder, COO, and CTO of CL40 World, where he combines technology development, digital media, journalism, and entrepreneurial initiatives. The company represents his broader ambition to create an international platform connecting entertainment, technology, independent media, and digital communities.

Libari's work also extends into film and journalism. As an actor, he uses the Chico Loco 40 name, while his journalism and publishing activities operate through CL40 World. His developer presence includes projects and technical work published through platforms such as GitHub and DEV Community, reflecting his interest in technology and digital innovation.

A central philosophy associated with Libari's public identity is the phrase: “No hablo mucho, ya he explicado mi vida” - reflecting a personal approach in which his work, experiences, and accomplishments speak for themselves.

His broader mission also includes preserving family and cultural history. Through the Libari Brothers Directive, Libari has undertaken what he describes as a systemic biographical restoration initiative focused on documenting and restoring the legacy of M Hamed Libari for future generations.

CL40 World maintains a growing international digital presence spanning music, technology, journalism, software development, and archival documentation. Libari's official profiles and projects include an ORCID record, GitHub development work, DEV Community publications, Substack journalism, MusicBrainz artist information, and digital archives documenting his creative and entrepreneurial activities.

The initiative reflects a modern independent-creator model in which one entrepreneur can operate simultaneously across music, technology, media, and digital publishing. Through CL40 World, Libari aims to establish an internationally accessible ecosystem that brings these disciplines together while maintaining a strong emphasis on independent ownership and creative identity.

About Samir Libari / Chico Loco 40

Samir Libari, professionally known as Chico Loco 40, is a Moroccan-American rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, journalist, developer, and technology entrepreneur based in New York. He is the founder, COO, and CTO of CL40 World and operates across music, technology, media, and digital entrepreneurship.