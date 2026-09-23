When Personalization Gets Personal: The New Rules For Using Financial Data

MENAFN - GetNews) Nearly 68% of purchasing members transact within seven days, giving enterprise organizations an early measure of benefit utilization

Orlando, Fla. - September 23, 2026 - Shopr Rewards®, LLC, a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform, today released new member adoption data showing that purchasing members are moving quickly from enrollment to first transaction, providing enterprise organizations with an early measure of how rapidly an embedded financial benefit can move from availability to active use.

Among Shopr Rewards members who have completed a purchase, 32.4% made their first transaction on the same day their account was created, 67.9% transacted within their first seven days and 87.3% completed their first transaction within 30 days.

For enterprise organizations, the findings highlight an increasingly important performance measure for customer, member and employee benefits: speed to first use. While enrollment can demonstrate program reach, utilization provides a clearer indication of whether audiences are beginning to realize value from the benefit itself.

“Organizations can enroll thousands of people in a benefit, but enrollment by itself doesn't tell you whether that benefit is working,” said Sharon Mattimoe, COO of Shopr Rewards.“For enterprise partners, the more meaningful question is how quickly members move from having access to actually realizing value. When nearly seven in 10 purchasing members transact within their first week, it gives organizations an important early indicator of utilization and helps shorten the distance between launching a benefit and demonstrating that members are using it.”

Shopr Rewards enables organizations to provide customers, members and employees with Instant Cash Back across more than 325 leading retail, restaurant, travel, entertainment and recreation brands. The platform is designed to connect benefits with purchases members may already be making, reducing the need for organizations to create entirely new spending behaviors or rely on complex points-based redemption structures.

That approach gives enterprise partners a more direct path from program launch to measurable member activity. Rather than evaluating success solely through enrollment totals, organizations can also examine how quickly members begin transacting and whether early activation develops into sustained participation over time.

The latest findings add another dimension to Shopr Rewards' growing body of member-behavior data, which has documented activity across all 50 states and usage across a broad range of participating merchants and spending categories.

For benefits leaders, membership organizations and other enterprise partners, speed to first transaction can serve as an early signal of whether a program is translating from awareness into real-world use. It can also provide a foundation for evaluating later-stage measures such as repeat transactions, multi-merchant usage and longer-term retention.

Shopr Rewards operates through a scalable B2B2C model that allows organizations to offer the platform as an embedded customer, member or employee benefit while Shopr provides the underlying fintech, rewards and merchant infrastructure.

As organizations place greater emphasis on measurable benefit utilization, Shopr Rewards expects activation metrics such as time to first transaction to become increasingly relevant alongside traditional measures of enrollment, engagement and retention.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards is a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform that helps enterprise organizations deliver immediate and aspirational value to their customers, members and communities. Eligible users can earn Instant Cash Back from qualifying purchases at more than 300 major retail, restaurant and recreation brands while simultaneously earning Travel Credits toward discounted travel. Shopr Rewards is currently available through enterprise partnerships in closed-user-group environments. Learn more at

Travel inventory, discounts, rewards and eligibility are subject to availability and applicable Shopr Rewards terms and conditions. Travel Credits have no cash value unless expressly stated otherwise. Payment-card and merchant loyalty rewards are offered by third parties and may vary.