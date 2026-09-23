GCC Secretary-General: GCC-Switzerland Ministerial Meeting Opens Broader Avenues For Advancing Relations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the first joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the Swiss Confederation marks an important step toward deepening political dialogue and consultations between the two sides, opening broader avenues for advancing their relations and elevating cooperation to more effective levels.

He noted that GCC-Swiss relations have made significant progress this year, notably with the signing in January of a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic dialogue between the two sides. He expressed the GCC's aspiration to translate the memorandum into practical and tangible initiatives that advance their shared interests.

Albudaiwi said the GCC General Secretariat has prepared a draft joint action plan with Switzerland outlining mechanisms and proposals for cooperation in the political, cultural, developmental and humanitarian fields. He expressed hope that the necessary procedures for its adoption would be completed in the coming period, paving the way for broader cooperation and stronger bilateral relations.

Addressing regional and international developments, Albudaiwi referred to the ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by Iran and its allies against GCC states since February 28, targeting vital infrastructure and causing human and material losses. He stressed that the GCC states were not parties to the conflict and had made sustained efforts to mediate and contain the escalation.

He said the disruption of international navigation and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have had global repercussions, driving up energy prices, disrupting supply chains and placing greater burdens on governments and businesses. He emphasized that the security of maritime routes and waterways in the Gulf is a matter of international concern, not simply a regional one.

Albudaiwi called for Iran's full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817, an immediate and unconditional end to the attacks, and assurances that they will not be repeated. He also called for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb to return to the status that prevailed before February 28.

He reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, stressing the need to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. He expressed the GCC states' hope that Switzerland would recognize the State of Palestine, thereby contributing to international efforts to advance the two-state solution.