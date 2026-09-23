Compliance-Driven Manufacturing: Honor Builds Supplement Packaging Brand Moat With FDA/EU & 100% Export Focus

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Founded in 2015, headquartered in Ningbo, with a 45,000m2 factory, 310 employees and annual capacity of 1,000,000 units.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NINGBO, China - NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO., LTD (Honor Packaging), a supplement packaging manufacturer founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ningbo, China, has confirmed the certification basis of its European and United States supply position: FDA CPG certification issued by SGS under certificate number NGBHL23005693401, and EU certification issued by SGS under certificate number NGBHL24007770101, compliant with EC No 1935/2004.The company operates a 45,000-square-metre manufacturing facility with 310 employees and an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 units. It reports a 100% export ratio, with the European Union and the United States as its primary markets, and positions itself as a manufacturing-responsibility packaging partner rather than a trading intermediary. Its stated product focus covers child-resistant packaging, violet glass packaging and vacuum packaging, with additional categories in plastic Mylar bag packaging and metal box packaging.A Regulatory Floor Rather Than a Marketing FeatureFor supplement brands selling into the United States and the European Union, packaging compliance is a precondition of market access, not a differentiator that can be traded away on price. In the US, dietary supplement packaging must comply with the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994 and FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practice under 21 CFR Part 111, according to the FDA. In the EU, Regulation (EU) No. 1169/2011 governs the information and transparency required on food and supplement packaging for consumer safety, according to the European Commission.A separate and frequently overlooked layer applies to the container itself. Tamper-evident packaging is a mandatory requirement for certain dietary supplements in the United States under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, including products containing iron above 30mg. For packaging suppliers, this means certification for food-contact materials is evaluated separately from label compliance, and a supplier without a documented material certification file cannot support a US or EU launch regardless of its design capability.Honor Packaging's disclosed certification records address that material layer. Both certificates are issued by SGS, and both are tied to defined product families rather than to the company in general terms.What the Two Certificates CoverThe FDA certification record for Honor Packaging lists a certificate number of NGBHL23005693401, an issue date of 30 November 2023, an authority of SGS, and a scope covering food, cosmetic and medical applications for the US market under the FDA CPG standard. In the company's documentation, that certification is associated with violet glass packaging in the HDV1, HDV2, HDV3 and H21 configurations, and with the H19 vacuum jar.The EU certification record lists a certificate number of NGBHL24007770101, an issue date of 27 December 2025, an authority of SGS, a market of the European Union and a standard of EC No 1935/2004. That certification is associated with violet glass packaging in the HDV1, HDV2, HDV3 and H21 configurations.Two details matter for procurement teams reading those records. First, the standards differ: the US file references FDA CPG requirements, while the EU file references the food-contact materials framework of EC No 1935/2004. Second, the certifications are associated with specific product families and models, so a buyer specifying a different material or a new mould should confirm coverage rather than assume it.A 100% Export Model Oriented to Two Regulatory BlocsHonor Packaging reports an export ratio of 100%, with the EU and the United States as its main markets and additional sales into the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to its capability data. That configuration has operational consequences. A supplier whose entire output crosses a border builds its quality-control routine, documentation practice and inspection schedule around destination-market rules from the outset, rather than adapting a domestic line for export later.Logistics are part of the same structure. The company is headquartered in Ningbo, close to the seaports of Ningbo and Shanghai, which it describes as a factor in coordinating international shipments and lead times for overseas buyers.Three Product Lines Built Around Containment and ProtectionHonor Packaging concentrates on three core lines. Each addresses a different failure mode that supplement brands face between filling and consumer use.Child-resistant packagingThe H19 range covers 5ml and 9ml concentrate jars supplied with child-resistant caps in clear, white and black glass, in square, round, triangle and hexagon shapes, with unit weights of 27g to 38g and 250 pieces per carton. The H21 range extends the same closure logic to larger round jars from 15ml to 6oz, including 30ml, 2oz, 20dr, 30dr, 40dr and 60dr formats, with a 60mm diameter, glass thickness of 0.38mm, weights of 84g to 268g, and surface treatments that include stickers, silk-screen printing, hot stamping, heat transfer printing and frosted finishes. The line is designed for concentrate liquids, tinctures and high-value supplements where tamper-evident packaging is a requirement.Violet glass packagingThe violet glass range spans HDV1 wide-mouth jars from 100ml to 1L, HDV2 jars from 3ml to 200ml, HDV3 essential oil bottles from 5ml to 100ml, and H21 round and square violet jars from 15ml to 6oz. The H21 violet jars are supplied with child-resistant caps, use a 0.38mm glass thickness, and support the same surface-treatment options as the clear range. The company identifies Shilajit packaging, herbal packaging and premium supplement applications as typical uses, along with cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications.Vacuum packagingThe H19 series includes a 5ml square glass vacuum click jar, packed 250 pieces per carton, positioned for food, cosmetic and medical supplement applications where a vacuum seal is used to limit oxidation and moisture ingress. The company also lists plastic Mylar bag packaging and metal box packaging among its available categories, covering flexible and rigid formats outside the glass lines.Violet Glass and Amber Glass: A Materials DistinctionThe company's principal technical claim concerns its violet glass material rather than its moulding capacity. According to Honor Packaging, violet glass filters the visible spectrum more selectively than conventional amber glass, allowing primarily ultraviolet light to pass while blocking the visible wavelengths that degrade light-sensitive compounds. The stated purpose is to protect the stability and potency of light-sensitive supplement ingredients over shelf life.That distinction places the material in a specific commercial category. Amber glass is widely used across the supplement sector, and it is typically specified on cost and availability grounds. Violet glass is specified when the ingredient list includes compounds the brand considers sensitive to visible light, and when the retail price point can carry a higher packaging cost. Honor Packaging's positioning is therefore narrower than a general glass supplier's: the claim is about protection performance in a defined band of premium applications, supported by the 0.38mm wall thickness and the finishing options available on the H21 and HDV platforms.Manufacturing Responsibility: From Drawing to Mass ProductionHonor Packaging describes its operating model as manufacturing-responsibility focused, meaning it takes on the transition from a client's finalised packaging design to repeatable mass production. Before production, that involves product structural development, tooling strategy definition, and manufacturing risk assessment and validation. During production, the company states that it takes responsibility for process control and order fulfilment, with the objective of stable quality, controlled cost and on-time delivery.Documented capability terms include OEM and ODM production, customisation through artwork printing, new design development and frosted finishes, a minimum order quantity of 10,000 units, and a lead time of 30 to 45 days. Quality control is described as 100% pre-shipment testing combined with third-party inspection by SGS. After-sales terms include acceptance of reissue where required. The company states that it accepts both small batch orders and stock orders, supports custom printing and size adjustment, and maintains an international sales team that provides English-language service and responds to enquiries within 24 hours.One disclosed customer relationship illustrates how those terms operate in practice. A Germany-based branding business has sourced violet glass packaging from Honor Packaging for pharmaceutical applications over a three-year period, in order quantities of 10,000 units, and reports that the packaged product retained its condition across that period, with UV protection and reusability cited as the relevant characteristics.Market ImpactThe commercial context is expanding demand with a regulatory floor attached. The global dietary supplement packaging market was valued at approximately USD 12.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% through 2034, according to Precedence Research. Grand View Research reports that plastic remains the dominant material in nutraceutical packaging, capturing a 58.3% revenue share in 2024 on the strength of cost-effectiveness and barrier properties, and that North America accounted for 34.4% of global revenue in the same year.Those two data points frame the competitive position of a glass-focused, EU- and US-oriented supplier. Plastic's majority share reflects the economics of high-volume solid-dose products, where unit cost dominates. Glass, and particularly violet glass, competes in the segment where ingredient sensitivity and retail positioning justify a higher packaging cost, and where the EU and US regulatory frameworks impose documented food-contact material requirements. Separate research from Vantage Market Research values the Mylar bags market, used for flexible powder and herbal supplement packaging, at USD 2.4 billion in 2023, with a projected value of USD 4.1 billion by 2030.Published market estimates vary materially by scope. Grand View Research sizes nutraceutical packaging at USD 5.05 billion for the same period, while Straits Research places supplements and nutrition packaging at USD 28.69 billion. The divergence reflects different product and category boundaries rather than disagreement about direction, and buyers should treat any single figure as scope-dependent.Third-Party View and Competitive ContextGrand View Research identifies Amcor, Berry Global and Gerresheimer as top-tier global manufacturers in the nutraceutical and dietary supplement packaging sector. Those groups operate at a scale and product breadth that differs from Honor Packaging's disclosed profile of a 45,000-square-metre plant, 310 employees and 1,000,000 units of annual capacity. The relevant comparison for a supplement brand is therefore not headcount or revenue, but the fit between order volume, material requirement, certification coverage and delivery terms.On the certification dimension specifically, the observable facts are limited to what the certification records state: SGS-issued FDA CPG certification under NGBHL23005693401 and SGS-issued EU certification under EC No 1935/2004 with certificate number NGBHL24007770101, each associated with named product families. Compliance of this kind is a qualifying condition for supplying EU and US supplement brands, and it is verifiable by a buyer directly with the issuing body.What Buyers Should Still VerifySeveral constraints follow from the disclosed data and are worth confirming at the quotation stage.Certification scope: the FDA record covers violet glass HDV1, HDV2, HDV3, H21 and the H19 vacuum jar, while the EU record covers violet glass HDV1, HDV2, HDV3 and H21. A project using other materials or new tooling should confirm applicable coverage.Order economics: a minimum order quantity of 10,000 units and a 30 to 45 day lead time set the planning window, and both should be re-confirmed for custom moulds or new surface finishes.Material trade-offs: plastic holds the majority of the supplement packaging market on cost and barrier performance, while glass and specifically violet glass are specified where light protection and premium positioning are the deciding factors.Regulatory layering: DSHEA, FDA CGMP 21 CFR Part 111 and PPPA tamper-evidence requirements apply on the US side, and Regulation (EU) No. 1169/2011 governs consumer information on the EU side. Container compliance does not substitute for label compliance.Inspection terms: third-party inspection by SGS is stated as part of the quality-control routine, and buyers can request the corresponding documentation for a specific order.OutlookHonor Packaging's disclosed position rests on three verifiable elements: a 45,000-square-metre manufacturing facility with 310 employees and 1,000,000 units of annual capacity, SGS-issued FDA and EU certification tied to named violet glass and vacuum product families, and a 100% export model concentrated on the EU and US. For supplement brands in those two markets, the practical question is not whether certification exists somewhere in a supplier's file, but whether it covers the specific container, material and market being ordered. The company's stated model, which places structural development, tooling strategy and manufacturing risk assessment ahead of mass production, is aimed at that question.

Victor

NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD

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Compliance-Driven Manufacturing: Honor Builds Supplement Packaging Brand Moat with FDA/EU & 100% Export Focus News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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