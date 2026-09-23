Emraan Hashmi On 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne': There's Nostalgia Attached To Himesh, Aditya And Me Coming Together Again

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The makers of“Gunmaaster G9” on Wednesday have dropped a new track titled 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne' from the upcoming film. Actor Emraan Hashmi said that there is a lot of nostalgia attached to Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Datt and him coming together again.

Emraan said in a statement:“There is a lot of nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again. But the idea was never to recreate the past. 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne' has its own emotion and its own place in Gunmaaster G9. That is what makes this reunion exciting.”

Emraan, Himesh and Aditya have come together once again, following their first collaboration in 2005 with the film“Aashiq Banaya Aapne.”

Written and composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Himesh and Asees Kaur, the romantic track brings Emraan and actress Genelia Deshmukh together on screen. The brief portion of the song featured towards the end of the film's teaser had already created considerable excitement among fans, who were waiting to hear the full track.

Aditya said:“We worked on the music for more than eight-nine months. We all sat together, we jammed, we created and we wrote. That whole process has been superb.”

“We really wanted to enjoy the music and make something we love. Deepakji has been instrumental in bringing us together, so we have to give him that,” added the director.

Genelia said the song plays at a crucial point in the film and it spells magic.

She said:“This is the first time I am teaming up with Emraan and what better way to do it than a Emraan and Himesh number in a film.”

Himesh said that the tracks of Gunmaaster G9 are completely in sync with the world of the film, but the audio value is taking the soundtrack to another level.

“To compose such great, audio-friendly tracks while being true to the story was a task. But God has been kind to bless me with these melodies as a singer and composer. Working with Aditya is always a pleasure, as he has a great understanding of music,” shared Reshammiya.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a Worldwide Theatrical Release on November 27, 2026.

Deepak Mukut says,“Emraan and Himesh coming together again is special because their music has a history with the audience. 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne' brings that familiar combination into a completely new film and to a new generation.”

Gunmaaster G9 is a SRE Studio LLP productions.