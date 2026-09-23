Jaipur Panchayat Polls: Reservation Draw For Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Posts Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) The reservation matrix for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections in Jaipur district is set to become clearer on Wednesday with the draw of lots for the reservation of Zila Parishad member seats, Panchayat Samiti Pradhan posts and Panchayat Samiti member constituencies.

The lottery will begin at the District Collector's Office auditorium at the Jaipur Collectorate on Wednesday. The outcome will determine the category-wise reservation of seats and posts and could require prospective candidates to revise their election plans.

According to Jaipur District Collector (Panchayat) Sandesh Nayak, the reservation and category-wise allocation process is being conducted in accordance with the prescribed guidelines for the Panchayati Raj general elections.

The district-level process will cover the posts of Zila Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti Pradhans and Panchayat Samiti members across Jaipur district.

During the lottery, posts will be allocated to the prescribed reservation categories, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and women.

Officials and staff concerned have been directed to complete all preparations for the proceedings. Once the process is completed, candidates and political parties will have greater clarity about which seats and posts they can contest.

The reservation process will move to the Gram Panchayat level on Thursday, September 24. The reservation and category-wise allocation for the posts of Sarpanch and Ward Panch in all Gram Panchayats of Jaipur district will be conducted at the respective Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) headquarters.

The concerned SDOs have been instructed to carry out the process according to the guidelines issued by the department. The lottery will determine the reservation status of Sarpanch and Ward Panch posts for SC, ST, OBC and women categories.

The two-day reservation process is significant for people preparing to contest the Panchayati Raj elections. Many prospective candidates have been preparing for the elections based on their expected constituencies and posts.

The reservation status could determine whether they remain eligible to contest from their preferred seat or need to consider another option.

Political parties will also get a clearer picture of their potential candidates once the reservation exercise is completed. The reservation of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats and posts will be determined on September 23, while the category-wise allocation of Sarpanch and Ward Panch posts will become clear on September 24.

With the reservation process completed, the political groundwork for the Panchayati Raj elections in Jaipur district is expected to intensify ahead of the subsequent stages of the election process, including nominations and voting.