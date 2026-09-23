Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Opens GISEC Global 2026 And Tours Event

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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today opened GISEC Global 2026, the largest and most influential cybersecurity event in the Middle East and North Africa, which runs until 18 September at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

His Highness toured the exhibition and was briefed on some of the latest technologies and innovative solutions in cybersecurity. He was accompanied by His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; His Excellency Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of the State Security Department in Dubai; His Excellency Lieutenant General Tamim Al Muhairi, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai; and His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

The event provides a platform for international cooperation, strategic partnerships and cross-sector collaboration at a time when geopolitical shifts, AI-enabled threats and growing pressure on critical infrastructure are reshaping the global digital security landscape.

As governments and organisations navigate an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, GISEC Global 2026 is drawing renewed global attention to the Middle East and North Africa cybersecurity market. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is expected to grow by 12% annually over the next five years, from US$3.67 billion in 2026 to US$6.54 billion by 2031.

The 15th edition of the global cybersecurity event, organised by inD, is 20% larger than last year, featuring 750 exhibitors and 350 expert speakers and attracting thousands of cybersecurity professionals from more than 180 countries. The strong international participation reinforces Dubai's position as a trusted destination bringing together governments, cybersecurity authorities and industry leaders to align efforts and help shape the future of digital resilience.

Supported by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police, GISEC Global 2026 brings together international digital security authorities, operational technology and industrial control systems specialists, senior information security executives, ethical hackers, regulators and technology innovators. The event focuses on strengthening trusted partnerships, advancing sovereign digital security capabilities and accelerating collective action across increasingly interconnected digital economies.

, said:“Cybersecurity today extends far beyond protecting systems and networks; it has become a strategic priority that influences economic resilience, national security and global stability. As technology, geopolitics and digital economies become increasingly interconnected, decisions made in cyberspace can have consequences far beyond national borders. GISEC Global provides an important platform for governments, industry leaders and cybersecurity experts to strengthen international cooperation and translate dialogue into coordinated action.”

, said:“Cybersecurity has become one of the key enablers of digital progress. As the pace of innovation accelerates, it is increasingly important to build a secure and trusted digital environment that keeps pace with this evolution and supports its sustainability. In Dubai, we continue to advance a proactive approach that strengthens preparedness, supports the confident adoption of emerging technologies, and provides a secure foundation for the city's digital ambitions. GISEC Global 2026 represents an important global platform for exchanging expertise and ideas, strengthening collaboration, and looking ahead to a more secure and resilient future in a world undergoing rapid technological transformation.”

This year also marks the launch of the inaugural, held under the theme. Conceived as a high-level forum addressing a rapidly changing global digital security landscape, the summit brought together leaders in policy, regulation and cybersecurity.