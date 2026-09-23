CPI(M) Slams 'Fabricated' CMRL Case Targeting Pinarayi Vijayan

Keralam CPI(M) Secretary MV Govindan on Wednesday accused the government of targeting Keralam Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan through a "fabricated" Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

Addressing the media, the CPI(M) Keralam State Secretary said that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, nor the Enforcement Directorate must think that such attacks can destroy the party. "The government targeted Pinarayi Vijayan through the CMRL-Exalogic case. The CPI(M) had made this clear from the beginning. They are attacking the party without any evidence. Strong protests have already started in Keralam against this, and there will be stronger protests in the coming days. Nothing like this can destroy the CPI(M). Narendra Modi, VD Satheesan and the ED should not expect that. We will overcome all kinds of attacks," he said.

Govindan emphasised that there is no evidence to support the investigation, further adding that CPI(M) will fight back legally and politically. "This investigation has no basis. There is no evidence at all. They created a fabricated story to attack the CPI(M). There is nothing beyond that. We will face this both legally and politically. There is not even the slightest evidence. Then why should we run away?" he asked.

He added that a meeting of the left Democratic Front (LDF) will be held soon.

State Government Orders Probe

Earlier on Tuesday, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that the State government would conduct an enquiry on the Hawala allegations by the Enforcement Directorate against Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and Riyas, husband of T Veena. "Already the government has entrusted the DGP to inquire into the whole matter. And the DGP will issue the order within a few minutes. Home Department will issue the orders. DGP will decide what kind of inquiry is to be conducted," Chennithala said.

Following the announcement of the inquiry, Riyas refuted allegations of any wrongdoing. While addressing the media, Riyas said, "I only have the information I have seen on television regarding the government's decision to probe the CMRL pay-off case based on the ED report. I have not done anything wrong. I can move forward with confidence."

Background of the Controversy

The controversy arose after the Company of Veena, M/s Exalogic Solutions Private Limited (a one-person company), allegedly received fraudulent payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of IT Consultancy Services.

Further M/s Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), operated by Sasidharan Kartha, Managing Director of CMRL, extended loans to Exalogic totalling Rs. 50 Lakh, despite Exalogic failing to make timely repayments, the ED said in a release. The agency further claimed that the investigations done by the ED before showed that Proceeds of Crime were generated by the management of CMRL led by SN Sasidharan Kartha and bribes were paid to various persons. Veena is allegedly one of the recipients of money from CMRL without rendering any services. (ANI)

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