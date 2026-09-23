Rajpal Yadav Skips VIP Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Public Line For Darshan Amid Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav bypassed the VIP queue at Mumbai's revered Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He joined the general public line for darshan instead-doing so while navigating a long-running Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case.

Millions flock to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja each year. The celebrated Ganesh idol draws devotees, including numerous celebrities and politicians who often use special access. Yadav's decision to skip these privileges drew wide attention and praise. It stood out, especially considering the pandal's immense popularity and the usual VIP setups. His choice? A rare display of down-to-earth behaviour.

A Gesture of Humility at Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja hummed with its usual electric energy. In a sea of devotees, the sight of Rajpal Yadav standing patiently in the crowded public line for darshan quickly went viral. No VIP entourage. No special protocol. His choice to join the common queue immediately connected with people.

Simply dressed in traditional attire, the actor interacted with fellow devotees. He accepted greetings and smiles, showing a genuine connection. This unpretentious visit sharply contrasted with how celebrities usually attend such high-profile events. There, expedited entry and private viewing are common. People widely appreciated Yadav's presence among the common crowd-they saw genuine devotion and remarkable humility.

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Public Reaction: A Deeper Connection

"That's how you connect!" many social media users declared. Yadav's decision to immerse himself in the collective spiritual experience, skipping the customary conveniences given to public figures, earned him wide praise. Social media users lauded his grounded approach. They suggested other public figures should learn from his example-respecting the shared spiritual journey. The overwhelming positive response to Yadav's gesture showed a public yearning for authenticity from their idols.

Ongoing Legal Battles in Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

On September 15, 2026, the Supreme Court intervened in Yadav's long-running Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. Just over a week before his public appearance, the apex court gave Yadav a final two weeks. He needed to present a concrete repayment plan. The directive: deposit Rs 2 crore with the Supreme Court registry, and surrender his passport.

July 10, 2026, earlier this year. The Delhi High Court upheld Yadav's conviction in seven cheque bounce cases. It sentenced him to three months' imprisonment. The court also ordered him to pay over Rs 1 crore to the complainant in each of those seven cases. His legal troubles started with a Rs 5-crore loan in 2010. He took it to finance his directorial debut, "Ata Pata Laapata."

The film bombed at the box office. This left him unable to repay the loan. Accrued interest and penalties swelled the outstanding amount to nearly Rs 9 crore. Yadav previously said he "cannot be bought" by money. October 5, 2026: The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing for the case.