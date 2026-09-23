Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,560 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,560 Over Past Day


2026-09-23 02:14:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost 12,367 (+3) tanks, 25,387 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 50,216 (+32) artillery systems, 2,152 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,665 (+2) air defense systems, 442 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,723 (+3) ground robotic systems, 530,560 (+1,426) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,111 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 152,553 (+380) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,737 (+4) special-purpose vehicles and equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: National Guard troops strike MLRS, two guns behind enemy lines on Donetsk axis

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on September 22, there had been 134 combat engagements on the front. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 40 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

MENAFN23092026000193011044ID1111701765



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search