Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,560 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 12,367 (+3) tanks, 25,387 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 50,216 (+32) artillery systems, 2,152 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,665 (+2) air defense systems, 442 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,723 (+3) ground robotic systems, 530,560 (+1,426) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,111 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 152,553 (+380) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,737 (+4) special-purpose vehicles and equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: National Guard troops strike MLRS, two guns behind enemy lines on Donetsk axis
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on September 22, there had been 134 combat engagements on the front. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 40 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.
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