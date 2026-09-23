ADF Down 119 Drones, Three Banderols In Overnight Russian Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Tuesday, September 22, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 161 Shahed-type UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, as well as Banderol/Dan-T drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 on Wednesday, September 23, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 119 drones and three Banderol/Dan-T drones.

Hits were recorded at 18 locations, while downed targets (debris) fell at eight locations.

The attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace.

Russianattack damages warehouses in Odesa region, killing one and injuring two

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of September 23, a Russian drone struck a gas station in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.