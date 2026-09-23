War Update: 247 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 on Wednesday, September 23, posted on Faceboo.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 87 airstrikes, dropping 309 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 9,377 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,693 shelling attacks, including 34 using multiple rocket launchers.

The following settlements came under attack: Havrylova Sloboda, Fotovyzh, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Korenyok, Bezsalivka, Neskuchne, Rivne, Volfyne, Obody, Rohizne, Pysarivka, Oleksiivka, Mala Korchakivka, Andriivka, Nova Sich, Ivolzhanske, Mohrytsia, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. Ulanove and Mala Korchakivka were hit by airstrikes.

Ukraine's missile forces and artillery struck one UAV command and launch cite of Russian forces.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four enemy assault actions were recorded. The invaders carried out three airstrikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and launched 149 attacks, eight of them with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks near Starytsia, Hrafskе, Lyman, and toward Malyi Burluk, Putnykove, and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made one attempt to improve their positions toward Borova.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Novoselivka and Stavky.

Russian infantry targeted by Ukrainian drones onfront

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out two assault actions near Kalenyky and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one assault action near Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, according to updated information, 25 attacks were recorded. The invaders launched assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces carried out 23 attacks near Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Novohryshyne, Vodianske, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two assaults near Berezove and Solodke.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked four times near Huliaipilske and Charivne as well as toward Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy twice attempted to improve their positions near Mali Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

National Guard troops strike MLRS, two guns behind enemy lines on Donetsk axis

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 23, 2026, amount to approximately 1,522,440 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff