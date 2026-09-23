Russians Strike Enterprise In Poltava Region, Fire Breaks Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies.

“Russian forces struck a private enterprise in Poltava district. The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured,” the post reads.

Russian drone attack damages warehouse, hits gas station in

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone hit a transport infrastructure facility in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district early on September 23.