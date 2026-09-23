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Russians Strike Enterprise In Poltava Region, Fire Breaks Out

Russians Strike Enterprise In Poltava Region, Fire Breaks Out


2026-09-23 02:14:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies.

“Russian forces struck a private enterprise in Poltava district. The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured,” the post reads.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages warehouse, hits gas station in Kyiv

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone hit a transport infrastructure facility in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district early on September 23.

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UkrinForm

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