US, Japan And South Korea Seek North Korea's Denuclearization

The United States, Japan, and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and to addressing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the three countries also intend to strengthen efforts to prevent North Korea from obtaining financial resources that could be used to support its nuclear and missile programs. Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul have previously emphasized the importance of enforcing international sanctions and closing loopholes that allow Pyongyang to generate revenue for prohibited activities.

At the same time, the three foreign ministers stressed that diplomatic channels should remain open. They expressed support for dialogue with North Korea and called on Pyongyang to return to negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The officials also agreed to expand cooperation in several other areas, including economic security, artificial intelligence, energy, and emerging technologies. These areas have become increasingly important as the three countries seek to strengthen their cooperation not only in traditional security but also in technology and supply-chain resilience.

Trilateral cooperation between Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul has become an important part of their approach to regional security. The countries regularly exchange information and coordinate their responses to North Korean missile launches and nuclear activities. They have also discussed cybersecurity and measures to counter illicit financial activities linked to North Korea.

An interesting fact is that cooperation among the three countries extends far beyond military issues. In recent years, they have increasingly focused on areas such as artificial intelligence, critical technologies, energy security, and supply chains. This reflects a broader shift in international security, where technological and economic resilience are becoming closely connected with traditional national security.

The three governments therefore face a dual challenge: maintaining pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs while keeping diplomatic channels open in case opportunities for dialogue emerge.