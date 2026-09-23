Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov Attends Trump-Hosted Reception
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said this in a post on its official X account.
“The reception comes at a time when Azerbaijan-US partnership is expanding following the Washington Summit held on August 8 and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter.
“We look forward to further strengthening cooperation, including in the areas of coordination, energy, trade and investment,” the ministry said.
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