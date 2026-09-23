Senior Lecturer, School of Education, The University of Queensland

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Dr Emily Ross has extensive experience in curriculum implementation, supporting school leadership teams and teachers to implement some of the most exciting and cutting-edge curriculum initiatives. She has led the design and implementation of key curriculum and assessment initiatives for the state of Queensland and at a national level. Most recently, Emily has come from a leadership role at the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority leading projects to support the implementation of the Australian Curriculum in Prep to Year 10, as well as development of resources to support the new Queensland Certificate of Education. Her curriculum development expertise has included mathematics, science, technologies, the arts, business and health and physical education. Emily led the development of learning area resources, and associated support materials that are used to lead the professional learning of thousands of teachers across Queensland.

Previously, Emily held senior leadership positions at the QCAA, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) and the interim National Curriculum Board, as well as in Queensland government and independent schools.

Emily's research focuses on curriculum and assessment policy and its implementation. Her research on teacher curriculum planning was presented at the World Curriculum Studies Conference in 2018. Emily's research interests include curriculum interpretation and implementation, assessment, mathematics, numeracy, thinking skills (including cognitive verbs), primary education and middle schooling.



2026–present Senior lecturer, The University of Queensland

2023–2025 Lecturer, The University of Queensland

2021–2023 Lecturer, Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of the Sunshine Coast 2019–2021 Manager, K-10 Policy and Resource Development, Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority

2017 Queensland University of Technology, EdD

2024 Shifting the Culture of Out-of-field Professional Education for Teachers Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council

Associate Editor, Curriculum Perspectives

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