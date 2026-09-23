Finland, Mongolia Bid For UN Security Council Seat

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Finland will submit its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2029-2030, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

At the same time, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh also announced that Mongolia had submitted its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2048-2049.

Khurelsukh added that Mongolia seeks to actively participate in the work of the Security Council and contribute to the search for collective solutions to the problems and challenges facing the international community.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI