MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NSJ Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to NSJ Antimony Corp.

September 22, 2026 3:15 PM EDT | Source: NSJ Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "NSJ Gold Corp." to "NSJ Antimony Corp." effective September 25, 2026. The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE on or about September 25, 2026 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain "NSJ".

The Company's new CUSIP number following the name change will be 629391103 and its new ISIN will be CA6293911039. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company in the current name of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power. The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President

604 501 1214 - ...

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Source: NSJ Gold Corp.