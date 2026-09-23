MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Asiatel Outsourcing Inc. (ATOI) Closes the Market

September 22, 2026 4:37 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Jasjit Singh Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Asiatel Outsourcing Inc. ("Asiatel Outsourcing" or the "Company") (TSXV: ATOI) along with Hon. Kristine Leilani R. Salle, Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Toronto, and Asiatel Outsourcing's executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSXV.



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Asiatel Outsourcing is an embedded extension office for growing companies. From the Philippines, our teams power the business functions that are critical to scaling, becoming a true Center of Excellence for our clients.

Backed by nearly two decades of experience, we deliver this through three integrated engines: Asiatel BPO as the operational core, Asiatel KPO for specialized expertise, and Asiatel Digital as the AI-powered multiplier.

Our strength lies in delivering a full spectrum of outsourcing solutions from Employer of Record (EOR), remote staffing, and managed services to Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), Agentic AI, and intelligent workflow automation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

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Media Representative

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange