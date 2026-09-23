Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Futsal Team To Participate In Brazil 6-Nation Tournament

Afghan Futsal Team To Participate In Brazil 6-Nation Tournament


2026-09-23 02:10:04
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) says the national futsal team will participate in a six-nation futsal tournament, known as the“Copa das Nações de Futsal”, in Brazil.

In a statement, AFF said the national team would participate in the tournament, scheduled to be held from October 12 to 18 in São José dos Pinhais, a city in Brazil's Paraná state.

It said six teams would participate in the tournament, with Afghanistan drawn in Group B alongside the national teams of Japan and Peru.

Group A comprises the national teams of Brazil, Indonesia and Cape Verde.

AFF added that it would cover all travel and hotel accommodation costs for Afghanistan's national futsal team during the tournament in Brazil.

kk

MENAFN23092026000174011037ID1111701731



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search