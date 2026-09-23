Afghan Futsal Team To Participate In Brazil 6-Nation Tournament
In a statement, AFF said the national team would participate in the tournament, scheduled to be held from October 12 to 18 in São José dos Pinhais, a city in Brazil's Paraná state.
It said six teams would participate in the tournament, with Afghanistan drawn in Group B alongside the national teams of Japan and Peru.
Group A comprises the national teams of Brazil, Indonesia and Cape Verde.
AFF added that it would cover all travel and hotel accommodation costs for Afghanistan's national futsal team during the tournament in Brazil.
kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment