Afghan Futsal Team To Participate In Brazil 6-Nation Tournament

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) says the national futsal team will participate in a six-nation futsal tournament, known as the“Copa das Nações de Futsal”, in Brazil.

In a statement, AFF said the national team would participate in the tournament, scheduled to be held from October 12 to 18 in São José dos Pinhais, a city in Brazil's Paraná state.

It said six teams would participate in the tournament, with Afghanistan drawn in Group B alongside the national teams of Japan and Peru.

Group A comprises the national teams of Brazil, Indonesia and Cape Verde.

AFF added that it would cover all travel and hotel accommodation costs for Afghanistan's national futsal team during the tournament in Brazil.

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