The 2Nd Annual Entertainment Finance Summit Returns To The FOX Studio Lot, Introducing Private-Capital Platform Focused On Alternative Investment Opportunities In Film And Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invitation-Only Global Marketplace to Unite Wall Street, Ultra-High-Net-Worth Investors, Family Offices, Private Equity, and Hollywood at the Historic FOX Studio Lot!

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd Annual Entertainment Finance Summit returns this November 13–15, 2026, bringing together an unprecedented gathering of global finance, entertainment, and intellectual property leaders for an exclusive, by invitation-only highly curated experience hosted at the iconic FOX Studio Lot in Hollywood.

Produced by Doval Bacall Entertainment and Your Script Produced!, the invitation-only summit has quickly established itself as one of the entertainment industry's most exclusive marketplaces focused on connecting institutional capital, ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices, and entertainment executives with premium intellectual property and tax efficiency investment opportunities.

Hollywood is building a new capital marketplace connecting institutional and private wealth with Entertainment I.P. Designed to bring together an exclusive mix of ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices, private equity firms, institutional capital, wealth managers, acquisition executives, studio executives, producers, distributors, financiers, and creators to discuss the future of entertainment financing and investment.

The summit will feature keynote conversations, panel discussions, networking sessions, exclusive red carpet movie premiere, curated deal-making opportunities, and one-on-one meetings designed to unlock capital for individual projects, slate funding, and much more!

A short list of Confirmed speakers, judges, panelists, and industry participants include:



John McGrath, Talent Agent, Independent Film Group / United Talent Agency

Doval Bacall, Founder, Entertainment Finance Summit & Your Script Produced! 360

Mark Marxer, Venture Capital / Founding Chair of TIGER 21 in Boca Raton, Florida

Marti Tirinnanzi, Board Member, Intercontinental Exchange; The RBB Fund & Trust

Jonathan Weinberg, Former TIGER 21 Executive

Zack Ellison, Investment Fund Manager, Applied Real Intelligence

Evan Rahul D'Silva, Financial Advisor, Prudential

Harris E. Tulchin, International Entertainment Attorney, Harris Tulchin & Associates

Gary Hamilton, Executive Producer and International Sales Agent, Arclight Films / Darklight Films International

Tina Randolph Contogenis, Talent Agent and International Sales Agent, Eris Talent Agency & Eris Entertainment

Danny De-Lillo, Board Chair, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles

Kaylon Hunt, Vice President of Production, JuVee Productions

Glenn S. Gainor, CEO/Executive, Hollywood Ventures Group Jessica Russo, COO of Acquisitions, VMI Releasing / VMI Worldwide

Running concurrently throughout the weekend is the 1st Annual Your Script Produced! International Film Festival, screening at AMC Century City 15, where selected filmmakers will showcase features, documentaries, and shorts programming before a LIVE audience of movie goers, producers, financiers, distributors, head of acquisition executives, networks, and accredited investors. Together, the summit and festival are intended to create a comprehensive marketplace unlike any other.

"This is more than a summit, it's the evolution of Hollywood's capital markets," said Doval Bacall, Founder of the Entertainment Finance Summit. "We're creating a trusted marketplace where institutional investors, family offices, entertainment companies, and creators can come together to finance the next generation of intellectual property. Our vision is to build the premier capital marketplace, introducing smart money into the entertainment industry and helping shape the future of how content is financed."

Built around transparency, strategic financial structuring, and tax-efficient entertainment investments, the summit is attracting a growing wave of sophisticated capital that sees entertainment not merely as glamour, but as an emerging institutional asset class.

More than 3,500+ combined participants and attendees from around the globe are expected across the summit and festival programming over the weekend. Three full days of capital introduction and formation, making it one of the largest gatherings dedicated to entertainment finance, investment, and intellectual property.

Doval Bacall Entertainment and Your Script Produced! are exclusively represented by United Talent Agency (UTA).

Registration

Attendance is highly curated. Prospective participants must complete an application, prior to register, with organizers emphasizing the most highly curated audience to maximize meaningful business opportunities and executive-level networking.

M ust apply and be approved before registering and purchasing tickets. Capacity is limited intentionally to maintain a highly curated audience.

For Tickets: Apply today at

The 2nd Annual Entertainment Finance Summit

For Founder's Sponsorship inquiry, Apply here:

Exclusive Sponsorship / Partnership Application

Contact Info



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2nd Annual Entertainment Finance Summit 1st Annual "Your Script Produced!" International Film Festival