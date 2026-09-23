INBULK Launches Cross-Border Digital Corridors Connecting Ukraine and Romania to Egypt to Safeguard Grain Flows

Zug, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful domestic pilot, the platform introduces verified operational tracking to eliminate bottlenecks and reduce risk across high-volume Black Sea and Mediterranean trade routes.

INBULK is advancing its digital commodity execution infrastructure across the Ukraine-Egypt and Romania-Egypt trade corridors following the completion of its Ukrainian pilot. The company is focusing on phased participant onboarding, infrastructure integration and wider regional connectivity.

Building on the domestic pilot, INBULK's corridor programme focuses on connecting participants and service providers across origin supply, contracting, logistics, terminals, quality control, documentation and finance-related workflows along the Ukraine-Egypt and Romania-Egypt routes.

Physical commodity transactions still rely on separate systems for contracting, transport, storage, inspection, documentation and payment. As a result, traders, buyers, infrastructure operators and financing providers may lack a consistent view of where a cargo is, which conditions have been met, who has custody or title and which exceptions require action.

Access to trade finance remains a constraint for commodity businesses. The Asian Development Bank's 2025 Global Trade Finance Gap Survey estimated the global trade finance gap at $2.5 trillion in 2025, unchanged from 2023. ADB reiterated this estimate in January 2026 and identified trade digitalization as a priority for narrowing the gap. The World Trade Organization and International Chamber of Commerce's Standards Toolkit for Cross-border Paperless Trade (2022) addresses paper-based documentation and inconsistent adoption of data standards in cross-border trade.

International Corridor Development

The completed Ukrainian pilot provided an operating base for INBULK's international corridor programme. The company is applying the same event-driven model to international corridors, where multiple producers, traders, logistics operators, terminals, surveyors, buyers and financing partners must coordinate one physical flow across jurisdictions.

The Ukraine-Egypt and Romania-Egypt corridors are being onboarded in phases. The objective is to connect verified transaction and execution data from origin through transport, storage or terminal handling and destination delivery. INBULK's published corridor map also identifies routes from Ukraine to Turkey and Europe and from Romania to Mediterranean destinations. Expansion remains subject to participant onboarding, legal readiness and infrastructure integration.

Connecting Physical Events to Finance Workflows

INBULK is building an operating layer that brings together digital contracts, counterparty data, delivery planning, warehouse and terminal confirmations, quality records, transport events and transaction documents within a single workflow. Each confirmed event contributes to a structured record of the physical trade.

The platform's model is organized around four data layers: transaction data, physical movement, ownership and custody, and finance and settlement status. This structure is intended to show what has been agreed, where the commodity is located, which participant controls it, which inspections and documents have been completed and which release or payment conditions remain outstanding.

Current Capabilities and Development Roadmap

INBULK's current platform supports digital order and contract workflows, delivery coordination, company and counterparty profiles, transaction documentation and operational dashboards. Its development roadmap includes AI-assisted document review, exception detection, collateral visibility and structured data packages for banks, funds, insurers and other financing partners.

AI is intended to help identify missing documentation, inconsistent data, delayed operational events and other transaction risks. It is not intended to replace final underwriting, compliance, credit, payment or enforcement decisions made by banks, funds, insurers, escrow agents and other authorized institutions.

For a typical agricultural commodity transaction, the record may include contract terms, approved counterparties, cargo origin, weight and quality confirmations, warehouse or terminal receipts, transport status, custody or ownership changes, insurance status, shipment documents and delivery or settlement confirmations.

By linking these records to operational events, INBULK aims to help participants detect quality discrepancies, late deliveries, unauthorized releases, collateral inconsistencies and document gaps earlier in the transaction cycle. Financing providers can use the same structured information to support due diligence, monitoring and reporting, subject to their own legal, credit and compliance requirements.

The company's corridor focus is agricultural and bulk commodities moving between Ukraine, Romania and Egypt, where participants must coordinate large physical volumes under time-sensitive logistics and financing conditions. The broader objective is to move commodity execution from disconnected spreadsheets, emails and static files toward a controlled workflow based on verified events and traceable responsibilities.





INBULK does not act as a bank, lender, insurer or escrow agent. The platform provides transaction workflow, operational evidence and monitoring, while regulated and contractual parties retain responsibility for underwriting, disbursement, payment, insurance and enforcement.

About INBULK

INBULK is a digital infrastructure platform for commodity trading and execution. It connects participants and service providers across contracting, counterparty verification, logistics, storage, quality, documentation and finance-related workflows. More information is available at inbulk.com.

Website: inbulk.com





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INBULK Launches Cross-Border Digital Corridors Connecting Ukraine and Romania to Egypt to Safeguard Grain Flows INBULK

CONTACT: Oleksandr Romaniv...