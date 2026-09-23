Pixalate Releases Openepgtm Index For August 2026, Ranking 580,000+ Streaming TV Shows: Lifetime's 'NCIS' Tops Large-Screen (CTV) Rankings Weather Channel's 'America's Morning Headquarters' Leads Small-Screen (Mobile) Programmatic Ad Spend
|Genre
|Mobile (Ad Spend SOV)
|CTV (Ad Spend SOV)
|News
|39%
|34%
|Reality
|15%
|29%
|Documentary
|16%
|11%
|Crime
|10%
|8%
|Comedy
|9%
|3%
The Index ranks shows by estimated U.S. consumer reach and measures each show's share of open programmatic ad spend - by screen, genre, market, and daypart. August's patterns:
- CTV ad spend concentrated in lifestyle reality and scripted crime drama: HGTV (House Hunters, My Lottery Dream Home) and Food Network (Beat Bobby Flay, Guy's Grocery Games) dominated Reality, while Lifetime's NCIS, Castle, and Rizzoli & Isles put three scripted series in the CTV top 10 Mobile split between weather news and A&E: The Weather Channel took three of the top four shows by reach (America's Morning Headquarters, The Weather Channel LIVE, Weather Unfiltered), while A&E's Storage Wars (No. 2), Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, and The First 48 helped the network capture the largest SOV of mobile streaming TV ad spend National news out-earned local news: national outlets drew 59% of streaming TV ad spend on news shows vs. 41% for local stations News skewed to the big screen: 62% of ad spend on News shows ran on CTV vs. 38% on mobile, in line with large screens' 64% share of all streaming TV ad spend Live sports skewed harder still: large screens captured 75% of live-sports ad spend, with Soccer (27%) No. 1 ahead of Baseball (19%) and Boxing/MMA (16%)
OpenEPGTM Index August 2026 Rankings
Small Screen - Android & iOS (Combined)
Ranked by estimated consumer reach
|#
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Top U.S. Market
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|America's Morning Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|6.2%
|6.0%
|Morning
|2
|Storage Wars
|A&E
|Reality
|New York
|4.8%
|4.2%
|Morning
|3
|The Weather Channel LIVE
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|3.1%
|2.7%
|Afternoon
|4
|Weather Unfiltered
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|2.5%
|2.7%
|Prime Time
|5
|The National Report
|Scripps News
|News
|New York
|1.7%
|2.5%
|Overnight
|6
|Latest Minnesota News & Headlines
|CBS News Minnesota
|News
|New York
|1.7%
|2.2%
|Afternoon
|7
|Accused: Guilty or Innocent?
|A&E
|Documentary
|New York
|2.2%
|2.1%
|Prime Time
|8
|Morning Rush
|Scripps News
|News
|New York
|1.5%
|2.0%
|Morning
|9
|Boys Over Flowers
|AsianCrush
|Comedy
|New York
|1.3%
|1.8%
|Prime Time
|10
|The First 48
|A&E
|Documentary
|New York
|2.0%
|1.6%
|Overnight
Large Screen - Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung & Apple TV (Combined)
Ranked by consumer reach; ad-spend and reach figures are share of voice.
|#
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Top U.S. Market
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|NCIS
|Lifetime
|Crime
|New York
|1.8%
|2.2%
|Prime Time
|2
|House Hunters
|HGTV
|Reality
|New York
|1.9%
|1.8%
|Overnight
|3
|Shark Tank
|CNBC
|Reality
|New York
|1.2%
|1.5%
|Prime Time
|4
|Beat Bobby Flay
|Food Network
|Reality
|New York
|1.8%
|1.5%
|Prime Time
|5
|Castle
|Lifetime
|Drama
|New York
|1.1%
|1.4%
|Afternoon
|6
|Boys Over Flowers
|AsianCrush
|Comedy
|New York
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Prime Time
|7
|Guy's Grocery Games
|Food Network
|Reality
|New York
|1.5%
|1.3%
|Prime Time
|8
|America's Morning Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Morning
|9
|My Lottery Dream Home
|HGTV
|Reality
|New York
|1.5%
|1.2%
|Prime Time
|10
|Rizzoli & Isles
|Lifetime
|Crime
|New York
|0.9%
|1.1%
|Prime Time
All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced herein (including but not limited to Lifetime, HGTV, CNBC, Food Network, AsianCrush, The Weather Channel, A&E, Scripps News, CBS, Bloomberg, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Apple TV) are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No endorsement, affiliation, or sponsorship is implied.
Availability
The top 100 OpenEPGTM Index public rankings are updated monthly and available at pixalate.com.
The OpenEPGTM Index is powered by OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 - Pixalate's database mapping 580,000+ streaming TV shows across 13,900+ channels and 6,100+ apps - and Pixalate OpenEPGTM Analytics, which resolves TV shows using only standard bidstream Bundle IDs, with no publisher opt-in required.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
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Disclaimer
OpenEPGTM data reflects Pixalate's opinions based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data; no assurances or guarantees are made as to the accuracy or completeness of any classification, resolution, or rating. Attributions are for identification and measurement purposes only and imply no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement. IVT metrics follow Pixalate's MRC-accredited methodology and do not constitute a finding of fraud or any violation of law or platform policy. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.
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