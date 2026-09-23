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City Of Tallinn To Sell Its Shareholding In Coop Pank


2026-09-23 02:01:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The City of Tallinn has notified Coop Pank AS of its decision to sell its 2,845,973 shares in Coop Pank AS.

The sale will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) process. The offering is expected to remain open until 13:00 on 24 September 2026.

The notification sent by the City of Tallinn to Coop Pank AS is attached to this announcement.

The sale is being arranged by Swedbank AS.

Additional information:

Swedbank Markets
Toomas Arak
Phone: +372 888 1457
Email: ...

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 239,100 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.

Attachment

  • 2026-09-23_Tallinna_Linn_Coop_Pank_ABB_Notification_EN_x

MENAFN23092026004107003653ID1111701709



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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