City Of Tallinn To Sell Its Shareholding In Coop Pank

The sale will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) process. The offering is expected to remain open until 13:00 on 24 September 2026.

The notification sent by the City of Tallinn to Coop Pank AS is attached to this announcement.

The sale is being arranged by Swedbank AS.

Additional information:

Swedbank Markets

Toomas Arak

Phone: +372 888 1457

Email: ...

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 239,100 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.

Attachment

2026-09-23_Tallinna_Linn_Coop_Pank_ABB_Notification_EN_x