Norsk Hydro: Invitation To Hydro's Third Quarter Results 2026
President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.
To join the webinar and ask questions, please use the link to the webcast page.
The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required.
It is also possible to join the conference using the dial-in option:
Norway +47 2400 4736
London, UK +44 330 088 5830
New York, US +1 929 205 6099
Find your local number
Meeting ID: 927 6031 3273
We advise you to check in advance whether your company has any restrictions on using the Zoom platform.
Investor contact:
Gerd Aalborg Aas
+47 91305534
...
Valentina Gandolfi
+47 95882355
...
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