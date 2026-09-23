GOG Electric outlines electrical switches and sockets supply for Vietnam, with multi-standard production, OEM support, and project-ready sourcing.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The construction market in Vietnam continues to expand as a result of various types of building, including residential, hotel, commercial, and office space, along with major infrastructure projects. Customers are becoming more and more interested in quality, security, and the appearance of their wiring accessories as the need for modern electrical systems grows. The rapid rate of urbanization is causing a significant increase in demand for an expanded range of wiring devices, including wall switches, socket outlets, dimmers and smart panels. Major factors driving the growth of the wiring device market per Grand View Research include home renovations, the construction of new hospitality properties, the development of new commercial real estate and the increase in the number of homes using smart technology. The choice of supplier for electrical outlets and wall switches in Vietnam has evolved from selecting the lowest price to ensuring reliable, quality products with a dependable supplier to deliver long-term value to your project. There are an increasing number of projects worldwide that use electrical switches and outlets manufactured to international standards. Examples of these standards include IEC 60669 for switches and IEC 60884 for electrical outlets, in addition to meeting local compliance requirements. Here is a comparison of key players in the Vietnamese electrical switches and sockets market. Competitive Landscape: Switch and Socket Manufacturers in the Vietnamese Market Manufacturer Market Positioning in Vietnam Manufacturing & Customization Key Product Offerings GOG Electric Vertically integrated OEM/ODM export partner for Vietnamese distributors, contractors, and brand owners Three automated bases (Wenzhou, Zhongshan, Jiaxing); 120,000m2; 120+ injection molding machines; 100+ production lines; in-house mould workshop; full OEM/private label support DN70 Series (British-style slim profile), A Series (American-style multi-gang), smart panels, USB outlets Panasonic Established Japanese brand with strong Vietnam presence and trusted reputation Regional manufacturing presence; extensive distribution network; limited OEM flexibility; standardized product lines Wide range of residential and commercial switches, sockets, smart home solutions Schneider Electric Global electrical leader with specification-grade presence in Vietnamese commercial and hospitality projects Global supply chain; premium design; strong R&D; customization limited to large contracts Premium switches, sockets, smart building systems, hotel specification products Sino Vietnamese local brand with strong wholesale and retail distribution Local manufacturing; good market understanding; limited in-house mould control; outsourced production for some lines Affordable switches and sockets; broad distribution across Vietnam; locally certified products Dien Quang Vietnamese manufacturer with long history and broad product range Strong local brand recognition; focus on domestic market; limited export experience; limited OEM flexibility Switches, sockets, lighting products, electrical accessories for Vietnamese market Key observation: Panasonic is well positioned at both the premium and specification markets, while Schneider Electric has a strong position within the premium and specification market. In the domestic wholesale and retail market within Vietnam, Sino and Dien Quang have a strong position as wholesalers due to their ability to effectively serve the local marketplaces. If you are a Vietnamese distributor, contractor or brand owner and looking to establish a manufacturing partner that provides OEM flexibility, vertical integration, and dual series product lines (DN70 for decorative residential use and an A Series multi-gang commercial product line), you may want to investigate GOG Electric as a specialized manufacturer that exports via supply chain stability and custom solutions. Regulatory and Certification Considerations for the Vietnamese Market In Vietnam, sockets and switches must comply with the various regulations and standards of that country, as well as with international standards. IEC 60669 regulates the use of switches intended for fixed installations in households and similar places of use; and IEC 60884 regulates the use of plugs and socket-outlets in households and similar applications. Depending on the kind of product being manufactured and the method of importation, there may be requirements for compliance with QCVN (Vietnamese National Technical Regulations) and TCVN (Vietnamese National Standards) that apply to the product. International certifications (for example, CE, CB, RoHS) are typically required for export-related orders. When ordering products, buyers need to check with their supplier regarding what certifications are required based on the type of the product, specifications of the project, and how it will be distributed. GOG Electric: Manufacturing Overview for Vietnam Supply Part of a greater manufacturing group, GOG Electric has three different fully automated locations where they manufacture their products. At the Wenzhou location, they manufacture all types of switches, sockets as well as electrical accessories. The Zhongshan location is focused on manufacturing lighting fixtures and smart panels, while the Jiaxing facility produces complete bathroom heating systems. To support these operations GOG Electric maintains several companies that manufacture products including the Lighting, Home Furnishing, Plastics, Alloys and IoT divisions. With more than fifty different product lines and over one thousand different models in total for switches, sockets, lighting fixtures and smart panels GOG supplies customers including wholesalers, contractors and brand owners located in more than forty different countries such as Vietnam. Rapid prototyping and on-site modification are made possible through the precision design and engineering capabilities of our in-house precision mould manufacturing. All equipment and processes used in the injection moulding process are monitored with MES Software that monitors process parameters such as temperature, pressure, and cycle time for the purpose of creating repeatable part quality in large quantities for our contractors who need consistent finishes across thousands of pieces for hotels, apartments, and commercial structures. Explore the full product range at the GOG Electric Products page. DN70 Series: British-Style Decorative Switches for Residential and Hospitality Projects The DN70 Series features a British-style slim profile design with decorative finishes, making it suitable for villas, apartments, hotels, and contemporary workplaces. Panel options include tempered glass, brushed aluminum, and PC materials, allowing architects and interior designers to match switches and sockets to the overall aesthetic of the space. The DN70 Series supports 1-way, 2-way, and 3-way switching configurations, with current ratings of 10A or 16A at 250V~. Internal components use red copper conductors and silver alloy contact points for reliable electrical performance and long-term durability. For hotel projects, the DN70 Series provides consistent design language across guest rooms, corridors, and public areas. For residential developments, the decorative panel options allow matching with interior finishes. The series carries a 12-year warranty and complies with IEC 60669 and IEC 60884 standards. Learn more about the DN70 Series. A Series: American-Style Multi-Gang Switches for Commercial and Rental Projects The A Series is designed to provide control of multiple circuits efficiently, making it suitable for commercial building projects, rental housing projects, educational facilities, and larger installations. Featuring an American-style multi-gang design with up to 6-gang configurations, the A Series supports 1-way (single pole) and 2-way (3-way) switching, with current ratings of 10A or 16A per gang at 250V~. Front panels are made of PC (polycarbonate) with white, gold, gray, and black finish options. Internal components use red copper conductors and silver alloy contact points, with the same 12-year warranty as the DN70 Series. For commercial building fit-outs, the A Series provides efficient multi-circuit control in a single faceplate-reducing installation time and maintaining a clean appearance. For rental housing projects, the practical design offers durability at a competitive price point. Explore the A Series range. DN70 vs A Series: Key Specifications Comparison Category DN70 Series A Series Design Style British-style slim profile American-style multi-gang Typical Application Villas, apartments, hotels, offices Commercial buildings, rental projects, educational facilities Switch Options 1 Way / 2 Way / 3 Way 6 Gang 1 Way / 6 Gang 2 Way Current / Voltage 10A or 16A / 250V~ 10A or 16A / 250V~ per gang Front Panel Options Tempered Glass / Brushed Aluminum / PC PC Conductive Material Red Copper Red Copper Contact Point Silver Alloy Silver Alloy Warranty 12 Years 12 Years How to Choose a Reliable Vietnam Wall Switch and Socket Supplier The following are your primary factors in evaluating a Vietnam wall switch supplier or Vietnam electrical socket supplier. Reliability of Product Performance: A switch and/or outlet constructed with high quality materials will deliver consistent electrical performance throughout the life of the switch and/or outlet. Some examples are high quality switch and/or outlet contacts, the use of red copper for conductors; and the use of silver alloy for contact points. Ideal supplier's Manufacturing capabilities include an adequate supply of resources to support both the wholesale and the procurement of goods via projects definición. Compliance and certification: Ensure the products meet both the local Vietnamese specifications (QCVN, TCVN) where applicable as well as the International standards (IEC 60669, IEC 60884) for Product Safety. Request certification documentation including Test Reports, Certificates of Conformance (CE), Certificates of Conformance to Products (CB), and RoHS Compliance Certificates. Product specifications, installation instructions, packaging information, compliance data, and samples must be available prior to purchase by large project buyers. Help Desk Support. OEM and Private Label Services: Distributors and brand owners frequently require private labeling, custom packaging and branding. By working with a manufacturer that has OEM experience, you can streamline this process. Stability in your supply chain depends on being able to provide consistent deliveries, both for trial orders and large scale projects. This stability is critical to being able to successfully execute the project. GOG Electric assists Vietnamese distributors, contractors and brand owners by providing support with choosing products; confirming product samples; working on packaging discussions; coordinating advertising documents and providing supply planning based on each project. Sample Evaluation and Quality Verification Bulk purchases should be preceded by sample testing to enable buyers to assess the following: the look and feel of a product, its finishing, switching mechanism stability/hold on the socket plug, design of terminals, quality of packaging and whether it meets international and/or country-specific requirements. When evaluating samples from a Vietnamese project, such as hotels, apartments,orkinox buildings, the include sampling for uniformity in colour, surface finish and feel of switch across various units would need to be taken into account. Additionally, a good supplier should be able to provide samples with technical documentation and wil include clear production communications before confirming order. Frequently Asked Questions What type of socket is used in Vietnam? Vietnam uses three types of power sockets for its electrical supply; these are Type A (two flat parallel pins, ungrounded), Type C (two round pins) and Type F (Schuko - two round pins with side grounding clips). The standard voltage is 220V/50Hz, and Type A is frequently found to be common power devices, while Type C and Type F are used for devices with a higher power rating. For hotel and commercial developments, Type F (Schuko) with earth connection are now increasingly being specified to ensure safety in the connection of electrical devices. When purchasing switches and sockets for use in Vietnam, buyers must ensure that they are sourced correctly to meet either available plug types or the local voltage requirements. GOG Electric provides DN70 and A Series products that can be configured to meet installations within Vietnam. Are electrical switches made in China good quality? Yes, there are many types of electrical switches & sockets produced by factories in China. For example there are both high & low end products available to purchase. The most important thing is to find a reliable & experienced manufacturer, ideally a 'vertically integrated' manufacturer (meaning every stage in the manufacturing process is done at that specific factory). Manufacturers that have their own in-house mould engineering, automated production lines and independent testing facilities are extremely valuable to have. An example of this type of manufacturer is GOG Electric, which provides electrical switches & sockets to projects in more than 40 countries (including Vietnam, Middle East & Europe) that meet international standards (IEC, CE, & CB). When evaluating which electrical switches/sockets are of good quality, you should concentrate on the composition of the conductor (red copper) & contact material (silver alloy), & the flame retardancy rating of the housing (UL 94 V-0), in addition to certification levels & how consistent individual products are across larger orders. For buyers from Vietnam that are looking for quality products & reliable supply chains from their supplier, it is helpful to partner with an experienced Chinese manufacturer with experience exporting to Southeast Asia. What are the common electrical switch brands in Vietnam? The most common brands of switches in Vietnam consist of Panasonic (Japanese company that is strongly established in Vietnam and is most trusted), Schneider Electric (the world's largest provider of switch products for commercial and hospitality applications), Sino (a Vietnamese brand that has an extensive distribution network), and Dien Quang Electric (a Vietnamese electric manufacturer with many years of history and a concentration on the domestic marketplace). For distributors, contractors, and brand owners that are interested in establishing long-term partnerships with OEMs that have experience exporting to other countries and can provide custom-built product lines, GOG Electric offers its DN70 Series of decorative British-style electrical switches and A Series of practical, American-style multi-gang electrical switches that are compliant with CE and CB standards and with RoHS; the company will also provide complete private label assistance. The decision about the optimal choice of products depends on the requirements of the project, the target market segment, and the sourcing strategy employed; global brands are typically used for premium specification building projects, while cost-sensitive wholesale and real estate developer projects typically use OEMs. What is the standard voltage in Vietnam for electrical switches? You can find standard AC voltages for a country in their ranges of between 220V and 250V / 50Hz should only use switches and outlets rated for at least 10A or 16A @ 250V~ if you plan to install these electrical items in residential and commercial buildings you want to supply your project(s) with switches and outlets that will operate at a minimum of 10A and a maximum of 16A / 250V~, please ensure that your products you choose from GOG Electric's DN70 and A Series are rated for either 10A or 16A @ 250V~, as those ratings will be sufficient for installations in Vietnam. What is the difference between DN70 and A Series products? The DN70 Series focuses on high-end appearance and decorative finishes with a British-style slim profile and panel options including tempered glass, brushed aluminum, and PC. It is designed for villas, apartments, hotels, and contemporary interiors where aesthetic consistency and premium appearance are priorities. The A Series offers a practical American-style multi-gang solution for commercial buildings, rental housing, educational facilities, and larger installations where multi-circuit control in a single faceplate is required. Both series use red copper conductors and silver alloy contact points with a 12-year warranty, but DN70 emphasizes design flexibility while A Series emphasizes functional efficiency. Can these products be used in hotels and apartment projects? Yes. Both DN70 and A Series can be used in hospitality and residential developments. The DN70 Series is particularly well-suited for luxury hotels and high-end apartments due to its decorative panel options (tempered glass, brushed aluminum) and slim profile that

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Vietnam Electrical Switches & Sockets Supplier News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd September 23, 2026, 05:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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