The Northwest School's Middle School Program Voted 'Best In The PNW 2026'

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Northwest School's Middle School program has been voted Best Middle School in Best in the PNW 2026 by The Seattle Times. More than 1 million votes were cast with 704 winners across various categories – The Northwest School won the Bronze Award for Best Middle School.The Northwest School is a private independent school for grades 6-12 in Seattle's vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood, and is also the only boarding school in the City of Seattle. Rated #1 Best High School for the Arts in Washington (Niche, 2026 ), the Middle School program offers a robust interdisciplinary education that is rooted in the liberal arts. Students complete courses in the arts, humanities, math, modern languages, science, and also participate in a range of athletic, outdoor, and extra-curricular opportunities.Middle School at Northwest emphasizes joy and discovery in everyday learning during the important transition from childhood to adolescence, while foregrounding core values such as environmental sustainability, a global perspective, and social justice. Students are encouraged to both explore new activities and develop a strong sense of identity in a safe, inclusive, supportive, and intellectually stimulating learning environment.Maria Moses, Middle School Director, noted that,“The teaching faculty at Northwest cultivate joy and confidence in the learning process, laying the foundation for lifelong learning.”Best in the PNW winners are selected based on community votes, and Moses is grateful for this incredible honor.“This award symbolizes our community's commitment to the mission and values of our school,” she said.“I am grateful to the students, families, alumni, and everyone else who helped showcase the excellence of our academic program.”This sentiment is echoed by Head of School, Ray Wilson.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Seattle's top Middle Schools,” he said.“This recognition reflects the strength of our Middle School curriculum and the distinctiveness of the Northwest experience, which challenges students intellectually, encourages creativity and curiosity, and fosters a strong sense of belonging during these important years.”For Northwest families who choose to enroll their students in the Middle School, that experience is evident in how students are encouraged to stretch themselves academically and personally. Laurée Luyet is the parent of Julia, a current 8th grader.“I am particularly impressed with the humanities and arts programs at Northwest,” she shares.“Participating in the performing arts as you're growing up is foundational, and it teaches her to try, to take risks. Even if she doesn't pursue a career in the arts, the skills she learns here will help her no matter what she decides to do.”This Best Middle School award celebrates what Northwest families experience every day: a Middle School where students are known well, challenged thoughtfully, and encouraged to discover new interests, new capabilities, and a growing sense of themselves.“At Northwest, Middle School is about much more than preparing students for high school,” said Wilson.“Our students become curious, confident, and compassionate learners who are ready to engage fully with their community and the world. Our faculty strive to create this experience every day, and it is especially meaningful to see these efforts recognized by the broader community.”The Northwest School instills in each student a deep understanding of their role in society and the world to help them become positive change agents within their communities. With its emphasis on building foundational skills, collaboration and teamwork, and encouraging students to grow and stretch their experiences, the Middle School program provides a strong foundation for secondary education and beyond.

Mary Grace Antony

The Northwest School

+1 206-816-6206

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The Northwest School's Middle School Program Voted 'Best in the PNW 2026' News Provided By Truth Tree September 23, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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