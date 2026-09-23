BIFA Launches Its India Chapter From New Delhi, Opening A New Phase Of International Football Cooperation

BIFA's India activations mark the start of a platform connecting youth, communities and international partners across India and the wider BRICS ecosystem.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA TM) launched its India chapter from New Delhi, marking the beginning of a new phase in its international development and long-term engagement with India.The launch was marked by a day of grassroots football centred on a BIFA vs BIFA+ fixture, followed by the BIFA Gala Dinner at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, bringing together invited representatives and stakeholders from sport, government, business, education, media and the wider international cooperation ecosystem.More than a standalone sporting event, the New Delhi programme was designed as the starting point for BIFA's implementation roadmap in India - moving from international dialogue and relationship-building toward practical programmes in grassroots football, youth development, universities, women's football, community participation, technology, cultural exchange and international cooperation.Four Years of Building an International Football PlatformBIFA's India launch follows approximately four years of international development and engagement across BRICS and Global South markets.From its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, BIFA has built relationships and engagements across the UAE, China, Brazil - including Rio de Janeiro - South Africa, Russia and other international markets, using football as a platform for youth development, education, cultural exchange, community participation, media, events and institutional cooperation.BIFA's growth has also been supported by the International Alliance of BRICS Strategic Projects, an international cooperation platform active since 2016 across strategic initiatives involving BRICS and partner markets. That wider ecosystem gives BIFA the ability to connect football programmes with international relationships, institutional networks and cross-border opportunities.Across its international engagements, BIFA has explored different dimensions of football cooperation: connecting sport with culture and youth in China; engaging with the football ecosystem in Brazil and Rio de Janeiro; participating in the wider BRICS Africa sports and cultural environment in South Africa; and coordinating its international development from the UAE.From Dialogue to ImplementationThe New Delhi programme followed BIFA's recent engagement around the BRICS youth and sports dialogue in India and reflected the Alliance's broader objective of translating international cooperation priorities into practical football, youth and community programmes.Following the New Delhi launch, BIFA will move into structured engagement with potential partners across India, including sports institutions, state and local authorities, universities, schools, academies, youth organisations, technology partners, media and the private sector.A New Phase for BIFA in IndiaSpeaking following the New Delhi programme, Dr. Salem Humaid Saif Al Mazini, Founder & President, BIFATM and Executive Vice President, International Alliance of BRICS Strategic Projects, said:“Over the past four years, we have worked to build relationships and an international network across different countries and institutions. Now our objective is to turn those relationships into practical programmes - for young people, universities, communities, cities and football.”“India is not simply another destination for BIFA. It is an important platform for the next phase of our international development, connecting India with the UAE and our wider network across BRICS and the Global South.” - Dr. Salem Humaid Saif Al Mazini, Founder & President, BIFATMBuilding From the GrassrootsA central objective of BIFA's India strategy is to support football from the bottom up through practical partnerships and programmes that complement the work of India's existing sporting and football institutions.. BIFA Schools Football Programme. University football competitions. District youth football initiatives. Women's football programmes. Football festivals. Coach-development initiatives. BRICS youth football exchanges. International training opportunities. Football media and storytelling. State-level football cooperation. Academy partnerships. Sports technology and innovation partnershipsThe objective is collaboration: bringing BIFA's international relationships, brand, programming capability, media reach and cross-border ecosystem into areas where they can create additional value for Indian football and young people.New Delhi: The Beginning, Not the DestinationThe BIFA vs BIFA+ match and BIFA Gala were not designed as the conclusion of an event, but as the beginning of a longer journey.From New Delhi, BIFA now enters its India implementation phase - developing partnerships, identifying pilot programmes and building a long-term platform centred on grassroots football, youth opportunity, education, community participation and international cooperation. The next phase will focus on turning relationships into programmes, programmes into opportunity, and international cooperation into tangible pathways for football communities across India.

Media Team

BIFA & BIFA+

+971 522954858

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BIFA Launches Its India Chapter from New Delhi, Opening a New Phase of International Football Cooperation News Provided By BIFA September 23, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.