People Like Us Launches Community Feeds, Opening Its Members' Conversation To Everyone

People Like Us Community Feeds are available now

Each Community within People Like Us gets its own social Feed

The Premium Community is reserved exclusively for People Like Us Premium members

Every Community within the home exchange platform now has its own space to talk, and the Feed itself is open to all members for the first time

- Drew Seitam, Founder and CEOSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People Like Us (PLU), the global home exchange membership community, today announced the launch of Community Feeds, an expansion of its in-platform Feed that opens conversation to all members and gives every Community within PLU its own dedicated space.Previously, PLU's Feed was available only to Premium members. Under the update, the Feed splits in two: Everyone, an open space available to every member regardless of membership tier, and Premium, the existing private Feed for sharing homes and coordinating exchanges. In addition, each of PLU's member Communities, organised around shared countries, languages and interests, now has its own Feed for ongoing conversation among members who already have something in common.The change reflects a broader pattern PLU has observed among its membership: much of the activity on the platform now happens between trips rather than around them, as members research destinations, swap local knowledge and plan future exchanges well ahead of booking."Most of home exchange happens in the gaps between trips," said Drew Seitam, co-founder of People Like Us. "Members have always found each other over a shared interest or a shared country. Giving every one of those Communities its own conversation, and opening the Feed to every member for the first time, felt like the natural next step. It also means someone can get a feel for who we are before they've committed to anything."The update includes several new features alongside the two-tier Feed structure: cross-posting between Premium and Everyone with a single click, per-Community notification controls that let members follow some Communities in-app and receive others as a weekly digest email, search and saved posts, pinned posts, and posts that carry photos, member mentions, and cards linking directly to home listings and Meetups. Community-specific reporting and moderation sit alongside PLU's platform-wide community guidelines, with reports routed directly to each Community's own admins and moderators.Existing Community conversations have been preserved in the transition, with historical posts and replies carried across into each Community's new Feed. Meetups, previously housed under PLU's exchange-planning navigation, has also moved to sit alongside the new Community menu, reflecting its role in the social side of membership rather than the logistics of arranging a stay.Community Feeds is available to all PLU members today at peoplelikeus.

Drew Seitam

People Like Us Home Exchange

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People Like Us Community Feeds

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People Like Us launches Community Feeds, opening its members' conversation to everyone News Provided By People Like Us September 23, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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