Zerzura Experiences Wins Middle East Adventure Tour Operator Award Again

Dune buggy with dinner at zerzura

Dining at zerzura

Zerzura Dune buggy experience

World Travel Awards names Zerzura Experiences Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator for a second consecutive year.

- Akash Ranjith, Founder & CEO, Zerzura Experiences

MLEIHA, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zerzura Experiences has been named Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving the title for a second consecutive year following its 2025 win.

The recognition reflects the Mleiha National Park operator's focus on a more considered approach to desert adventure: a guest journey built around self-drive exploration, experienced guides, clear preparation and the character of one of the UAE's most distinctive desert landscapes.

Zerzura Experiences operates in Mleiha, Sharjah, approximately 45–60 minutes from Dubai. The setting gives guests access to broad desert terrain, fossil-rich landscapes and a sense of space away from high-volume camps. Zerzura is the only operator permitted to run dune-buggy tours inside Mleiha National Park, an operating context that has shaped its route design and the pace of its experiences.

At the heart of the offering are custom-built Desert Fox buggies. Each guide-led self-drive experience begins with a safety briefing, then moves into the desert with a trained guide leading the route. Depending on the experience selected, the journey may include driving time, sandboarding, a fossil discovery stop and a guided nature walk. The aim is not simply to add activities to a desert itinerary, but to give guests time to understand where they are and to participate in the experience rather than observe it from the passenger seat.

For travellers searching for a Dune Buggy Dubai experience, Zerzura offers a self-drive route in Mleiha that is designed as a more personal alternative to a conventional city-based desert excursion. Guests can also book a dune buggy tour with hotel pickup from Dubai or Sharjah, while independent travellers can arrive directly at the Mleiha site.

The experience is deliberately distinct from a conventional passenger safari. Zerzura's desert safari Dubai alternative brings together guide-led buggy driving, open desert scenery and the cultural and natural context of Mleiha. From 1 November 2026, the return of the dining programme will add heritage-inspired four-course dining under the stars, extending the visit from an activity into a considered evening in the desert.

The award comes as Zerzura prepares for a phased 2026–27 season opening. Limited paid dune buggy experiences begin on 15 October 2026, with full dining experiences returning from 1 November. The phased approach gives the team time to deliver each part of the guest journey with care,from arrival and briefing through to the guided experience and, for evening guests, dinner.

This season, Zerzura is concentrating on the small details that make an experience easier to choose and more enjoyable to share. Guests will find clearer package information before booking, including what each experience includes, the availability of private and shared formats, and transfer options for visitors travelling from Dubai or Sharjah. The team is also putting renewed attention on the arrival experience, the consistency of the safety briefing and the pace of a guide-led route, so guests feel prepared before they drive.

The food and hosting programme is also being reintroduced with the same intention. The four-course dinner experience is designed to give guests a relaxed way to finish their time in Mleiha rather than rush straight back to the city. Dietary requirements can be accommodated when shared at least 24 hours in advance. Across the experience, Zerzura's focus is on clear inclusions, thoughtful hosting and no surprise upsells or hidden charges within the package booked.

“Winning for a second consecutive year is deeply meaningful to our team. It confirms that there is room for a more thoughtful kind of desert adventure-one where every detail is designed around the guest and the landscape,” said Akash Ranjith, Founder and CEO of Zerzura Experiences.“This year we are sharpening that standard through clearer package choices, more considered hosting and the return of our dining programme. Our goal is not to be the biggest operator; it is to build the desert experience people remember and recommend because it feels personal, well run and true to Mleiha.”

World Travel Awards lists Zerzura Experiences as the 2026 winner of Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator, after its 2025 win. The company sees the second consecutive recognition as both an acknowledgement of the current team and a commitment to keep improving the guest experience as the season develops.

About Zerzura Experiences

Zerzura Experiences is a premium desert adventure operator based in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah, UAE. The company offers guide-led self-drive dune buggy experiences, heritage-inspired dining and private desert occasions approximately 45–60 minutes from Dubai. Learn more at zerzuraexperiences.

Zerzura Experiences

Explorer Group

+971 52 103 4906

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