Suraj Venjaramoodu's Next Tamil Film Goes On Floors With Traditional Pooja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) The next Tamil film of Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who has now made a place for himself in Tamil cinema with his fine performances in a series of superhit films including 'Youth', on Wednesday went on floors with a traditional pooja here in the city.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the new project, which is being directed by debut filmmaker Vishnu Amaran, will be a crime drama and will feature young actor L K Akshay Kumar, who made a fine impression with his performance in the superhit film 'Sirai', in the lead along with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Chethan.

For the unaware, director Vishnu Amaran is a former assistant director of director H Vinoth. Vishnu Amaran had worked under the guidance of H Vinoth during the making of blockbuster films such as 'Theeran Adhigaram Onnu', 'Nerkonda Paarvai', 'Valimai' and more recently, Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'.

The film is being produced by well known production house Seven Screen Studios.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the launch of the film, the production house wrote,"The next chapter begins with blessings, love and a whole lot of excitement. #LkAkshayKumar03. With the blessings of the senior stalwarts of the industry, we have kick-started this special journey. Starring @lk_akshaykumar #SurajVenjaramoodu #Chetan #VishnuAmaran @SaravananDP @HeshamAWmusic @kalaivananoffl @HariharanPS_ @surithanu @AMBANINSK @arunisred @proyuvraaj. Co-Produced by: #LKVishnuKumar Produced by: #SSLalitKumar."

Sources present on the occasion said that several celebrities from the Tamil film industry including directors H. Vinoth, Siruthai Siva, R S Durai Senthilkumar, Suresh Rajakumari and Vignesh Vadivel, producers R K Selvamani, T Shiva, G. Dhananjayan, Five Star Senthil, Five Star Kalyan, Arun Viswa, Sabari, Vijay and cinematographer Arthur Wilson participated in the event and extended their best wishes to the team.

The film boasts of a fine technical unit. It will have cinematography by Saravanan Ramasamy and music by well known Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. Editing for the film will be by Kalaivanan R. Costume design is to be taken care of by Aarthi Neelakrishnan and art direction by P S Hariharan.

Sources say that makers of the film plan to shoot the film in Chennai, Kodaikanal and Kolkata and that the film will focus on different domains and different characters, giving a new experience in the crime drama genre.