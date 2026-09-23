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Carziqo Expands Austin Mobility Network With UR-NX Autonomous Ride-Hailing Operations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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The UR-NX deployment introduces round-the-clock operations and a vehicle-specific maintenance model designed to support continuous fleet availability.
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