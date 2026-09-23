Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Searched Chatgpt 'How To Show Grief' After Death, Chargesheet Reveals

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has taken another turn with the Pune Rural Police chargesheet revealing details of searches allegedly made by accused Siya Goyal after her fiancé's death at Lohagad Fort. According to the 5,053-page chargesheet, Siya searched ChatGPT and other online sources to learn how to express grief and appear more distressed before Ketan's family.

Searches for 'grief' after Ketan's death

Police allege that Ketan was pushed to his death at Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026. After his family reached the foothills, investigators say they became suspicious because Siya allegedly did not appear to be grieving as expected. The chargesheet states that after returning home, she searched online for ways to express grief, appear emotionally distressed and understand how she should behave around Ketan's relatives.

The investigation also reportedly found searches about how to behave if arrested, what to say during questioning and how to avoid panicking. Police said these searches were made after Chetan Chaudhary, who is also accused in the case, became concerned that the crime could be detected.

Also Read:Ketan Agarwal Murder: Films, Podcasts, Fake 'Mahi' ID-How Siya Goyal Allegedly Planned Lohagad Killing

Meghalaya murder case also allegedly studied

According to the chargesheet, the accused also researched the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, in which Raja was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. Police allege that the searches examined how that crime unfolded, the investigation and the clues that led authorities to the accused. Investigators also found searches concerning earlier deaths involving falls from cliffs and gorges around Lonavala, including an earlier death at Lohagad.

The chargesheet further alleges that Siya, Chetan and co-accused Ritesh Hange exchanged information through Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat. Deleted chats, photographs, mobile phone data, call records and CCTV footage were recovered and submitted as part of the evidence.

What the chargesheet alleges about the murder

Police allege that Siya and Chetan planned Ketan's killing and selected Lohagad Fort. Investigators say Siya first pushed Ketan before Chetan allegedly kicked him, sending him over the cliff. Police have also alleged that a fake Instagram account named“Mahi” was used to persuade Ketan to visit Lohagad on June 18.

The chargesheet names around 80 to 85 witnesses, including three people police say witnessed the crime. The case is now before the court, which will examine the chargesheet and determine the next legal steps. The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Also Read:Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal's Engagement Video Calling Ketan 'Caring and Kind' Goes Viral