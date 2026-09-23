Aboriginal Enterprise Fellow, Australian Centre for Child Protection, Adelaide University

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Dr Jacynta Krakouer (BSc, MSW, MSP, PhD Melbourne) is a Minang Noongar woman from southern Western Australia who lives and works on Wurundjeri Country in Naarm and maintains strong connections to Noongar Country. She is an Aboriginal Enterprise Fellow and Aboriginal Strategy and Engagement Lead with the Australian Centre for Child Protection, Adelaide University. She also holds an appointment as Honorary Senior Fellow in the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health at the University of Melbourne.

Jacynta is a nationally recognised Aboriginal researcher whose work focuses on improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, families and communities who intersect with child protection and out-of-home care systems. She leads an Aboriginal-led program of research examining how health, social care, and child protection systems shape Aboriginal family wellbeing, with a particular focus on pregnancy, early childhood, family decision-making, family safety and domestic violence, child protection, and Aboriginal self-determination in policy and practice.

Working in partnership with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs), communities, lived experience advisors and governments, her research seeks to strengthen culturally safe, family-centred and Aboriginal-led approaches to prevention, early help and family support. Her work has informed major policy and systems reform initiatives, including contributions to the Yoorrook Justice Commission, coronial inquiries, legislative reform processes and Aboriginal-led advocacy initiatives across Australia.

A social worker by background, Jacynta is committed to Indigenous research leadership, community partnership and the translation of research into meaningful policy and practice change. Her research is grounded in Aboriginal worldviews and social and emotional wellbeing frameworks and aims to support stronger, healthier and more self-determined futures for Aboriginal children, families and communities.



2023–present Aboriginal Enterprise Fellow, University of South Australia

2022–2023 Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash University

2021–2022 Research fellow, Monash University

2018–2021 Associate Lecturer, The University of Melbourne 2015–2018 Indigenous Graduate Research Fellow - Indigenous Education Policy and Research, Australian Council for Educational Research



2022 The University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy (Social Work)

2016 The University of Melbourne, Master of Social Policy

2010 The University of Melbourne, Master of Social Work 2007 The University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Science (Psychology & History and Philosophy of Science)

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