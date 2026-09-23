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Ruth Richards

Ruth Richards


2026-09-23 01:46:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer (Media), RMIT University
Profile Articles

Ruth Richards is a screen and media academic whose research interests include the intersections of animation and feminist theory, screen representation, and television studies.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer (Media), RMIT University
Education
  • 2019 RMIT University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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