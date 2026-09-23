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Ruth Richards
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer (Media), RMIT University
Ruth Richards is a screen and media academic whose research interests include the intersections of animation and feminist theory, screen representation, and television studies.Experience
- –present Lecturer (Media), RMIT University
- 2019 RMIT University, PhD
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