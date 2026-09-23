The Hemp Doctor's Cannabis Consumer Behavior Survey: Average Buyer Is 45

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 10,214-response survey from The Hemp Doctor finds its customers are older, more self-directed, and more cannabinoid-literate than most of the industry has assumed

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New cannabis consumer behavior data from The Hemp Doctor, a North Carolina-based hemp retailer with more than 250,000 returning customers, finds that 66.5 percent of its hemp product buyers are 45 years old or older, a profile that raises questions about how the industry typically markets hemp products toward younger, recreational audiences.

The survey was distributed directly to The Hemp Doctor's customer base via a survey form, reaching about 50,000 customers and drawing 10,214 responses, making it one of the largest retailer-sourced consumer datasets published in the hemp category.

The six findings below tell the complete story of who that 45-year-old hemp buyer is, but for those who want to go deeper, the full 100-point consumer data report is available at .

66.5% of Buyers Are 45 or Older, with Disposable Income and a Wellness Goal

Nearly two-thirds of hemp-derived cannabinoid users are 45 or older. Among The Hemp Doctor's buyers, this is not a recreational consumer. This is a buyer with life experience, disposable income, and a specific, often long-standing wellness objective.

56.5% Have Been Using Hemp for Three or More Years

More than half of The Hemp Doctor's buyers are not newcomers to the category. They have been using hemp products for at least three years. These are not curious first-timers exploring a trend. They are experienced consumers who already know what they want and are looking for a brand they can trust.

62.6% Have Simplified to One or Two Products or Become Highly Intentional About What They Buy

The longer a customer uses hemp, the more focused they become. Nearly two-thirds of respondents have either narrowed their routine to one or two products or are now highly deliberate about every purchase.

32.8% Describe Themselves as More Intentional Now Than When They Started

Nearly 1 in 3 buyers say they are more intentional today than when they first started using hemp. Their purchase behavior has shifted from exploration to precision. They are not browsing a category. They are returning for a specific product that delivers a specific outcome.

75.1% Found Their Ideal Product Through Trial and Error, Not a Retailer

Three in four respondents found their ideal product and dose through personal trial and error. Only 2.4 percent relied on a retailer recommendation. The Hemp Doctor's buyer does not want to be sold to. They want tools, information, and resources that help them test and decide on their own terms.

86.7% of Hemp Sleep Users Report a Positive Outcome

The vast majority of hemp-derived cannabinoid users who use hemp for sleep report a positive outcome, including falling asleep faster, staying asleep longer, waking up less, or feeling more refreshed. Falling asleep faster is the single most cited benefit. Speed of onset is the hook. Sleep claims land because customers are already experiencing them, which makes the category unusually defensible for retailers who lead with transparency.

86.3% Have Tried Delta-9 THC

Most respondents have personally tried Delta-9 THC, and 65.4 percent have tried THCA. Nearly a third have tried at least one additional emerging cannabinoid. The Hemp Doctor's average buyer understands the difference between cannabinoids and makes deliberate choices between them. A product catalog that treats this audience as CBD beginners is leaving a significant portion of the customer base underserved.

55.5% Name Gummies or Edibles as Their Primary Format

More than half of respondents name gummies or edibles as their primary consumption format. Vape cartridges are the next most common method, used regularly by approximately 1 in 4 buyers. Among The Hemp Doctor's customers, gummies are the dominant format by a wide margin and function as the default entry point. Product strategy and inventory allocation that do not reflect this are misaligned with how these customers actually consume.

"When you look at all of this together, what strikes me is the kind of customer we have built. They are not impulse buyers. They found us, they tried the products, they got results, and they stayed. More than half of them have been with us for three or more years. That does not happen by accident. You earn that by showing up consistently with quality products and being honest about what they do," said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta-9 edibles, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor is among the most consistently recognized hemp retailers in the region. The company has been named #1 Best CBD/Hemp Store in the Best of Iredell County Readers' Choice contest, hosted by the Record & Landmark Statesville and Mooresville Tribune, every year since 2019. This year, the company's THC seltzer lineup was voted Best THC/CBD Beverage at the ECRM On and Off Premise Adult Beverage Fall Session Grand Tasting, sponsored by Food and Beverage Magazine.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs). It also conducts ongoing consumer research to inform its own product development and to contribute to the broader hemp industry's understanding of the modern hemp buyer.

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Tara Phoenix ... +1 917-797-8347