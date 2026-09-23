Arcadis comments on WSP's decision to not proceed with its offer

September 23, 2026 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, has noted that WSP Global Inc. ("WSP") has decided not to proceed with a public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Arcadis.

WSP's two proposals were carefully reviewed and unanimously rejected by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board (the "Boards") as fundamentally undervaluing Arcadis' intrinsic value, strategic position and future prospects. Additionally, it would raise concerns regarding execution of strategic plans, cultural fit, and integration risks, with adverse consequences for Arcadis' shareholders, employees, clients, and other stakeholders.

Heather Polinsky, CEO, said:

“Arcadis is a purpose-led, people-first business with a 138-year heritage and a unique culture built around long-term client relationships, employee ownership and sustainable value creation. Peter de Wit and I want to say, on behalf of the Executive and Supervisory Boards, that we are grateful for the valuable and inspiring feedback from shareholders, clients, and Arcadians over the last several months. We will build on what makes our culture distinctively Arcadis and strengthen our performance muscle. Our differentiator is bringing people and performance together with care.”

The Boards remain fully committed to the strategic pillars as announced in its Q2 2026 results: focusing on sectors and markets where Arcadis has a genuine right to win, simplifying around client needs, and driving a stronger performance culture. The improving operational momentum demonstrated in the second quarter of 2026 results underpins that conviction.

Arcadis will provide a comprehensive update on its medium-term strategy at its Capital Markets Day, scheduled for 29 September 2026 in Amsterdam.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch | Mobile: +31 6 15376020 | ...

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Mark Cox | Mobile: +44 7880 787727 | ...

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025.

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Arcadis comments on WSP's decision to not proceed with its offer