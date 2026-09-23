TN: Tiruchy Farmers Seek Water For 17 Canals As Samba Nurseries Face Risk

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchy, Sep 23 (IANS) Farmers in Tiruchy district have urged the Tamil Nadu government to release Cauvery water into all 17 irrigation canals, warning that samba paddy nurseries could dry up after water from Mettur reached Karaikal.

The farmers said they had raised nurseries expecting a steady supply through the canal network. Water has yet to reach several fields, leaving growers uncertain about transplanting their crop this season.

The release from Mettur began on September 1, and the water reached Karaikal on Sunday. They also sought a contingency plan if the present flow cannot be sustained.

On Tuesday evening, the Mettur reservoir stood at 84.16 feet, with storage of 46.228 thousand million cubic feet. Inflow was 3,867 cusecs, while 12,000 cusecs were being discharged, according to Water Resources Department data. The gap between inflow and discharge has added to concern about how long irrigation supplies can continue.

Farmers said the current flow might last only another 25 days and asked the government to spell out how it would protect crops if canal supplies decline.

Last year, samba paddy was cultivated across 54,929 hectares in Tiruchy district. Farmers said the Agriculture Department had yet to clarify its cultivation target for the current season, complicating planting plans.

Some growers said power outages were preventing them from using electric pumps to irrigate their nurseries. They requested a fuel subsidy so diesel pump sets could be used to save nurseries.

Farmers in Thirupparaithurai said water had not reached the Puthu Ayyan Canal, which irrigates their land, despite the Cauvery release beginning three weeks ago.

They have asked the state administration to explain what steps it will take to prevent crop losses across the district.

P.R. Pandian, president of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association Coordination Committee, urged the government to approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority to secure the state's share of Cauvery water under the Supreme Court order.

Water Resources Department officials said supplies had been released into some canals, including the Uyyakondan, and were expected to reach fields by Wednesday. Canal releases began on September 7, a day after water was released from Kallanai for delta cultivation. Officials said the staggered distribution could take another one or two days to reach farms.