Kerala Braces For Fresh Spell Of Heavy Rain Yellow Alert Issued In Seven Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Kerala is bracing for a fresh spell of intensified rain from Wednesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, triggering widespread weather activity across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts in seven districts for Wednesday, with isolated spells of heavy rain likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The weather system is expected to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha around Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday.

Its influence is likely to strengthen the south-west monsoon activity over Kerala, bringing more rain over the next few days.

The eastern hilly regions are expected to receive particularly intense spells of rain, prompting authorities to advise people in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

The rain alert shifts to northern Kerala on Thursday, with Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod placed under yellow alert.

These districts could receive rain accompanied by strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Rain is expected to continue on Friday, with yellow alerts issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

With rain expected on successive days, the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas has increased.

Authorities have also warned of the possibility of trees being uprooted and power lines being damaged during strong winds.

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in vulnerable houses, along riverbanks and in landslide-prone hilly areas to remain alert and be prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

A cautionary advisory has also been issued for the Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts as rough seas and strong winds are expected.

Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the sea.

District administrations and local bodies have been asked to remain prepared for emergencies, with control rooms opened at the taluk level.

Officials have urged the public to follow only official weather and disaster management advisories and avoid spreading unverified information through social media.

The IMD is expected to issue further bulletins in the coming hours, and the district-wise alerts could change depending on the movement and intensity of the weather system.