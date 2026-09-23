'Anyone Who Harasses Women Won't Be Spared': Bihar Minister On Jamui Molestation Case Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday said the state government would not tolerate people involved in activities that create disorder in society and asserted that women's safety remains a priority.

His remarks came amid a political row over the molestation of a minor in Bihar's Jamui district and the subsequent police action against the accused.

Speaking on women's safety, Yadav said,“The government will not tolerate people who create disorder in society, especially when women's safety is a priority for the government. It is the government's commitment that there should be no compromise on women's safety, and it works accordingly. You must have seen the result yesterday."

"Anyone who harasses a woman will not be spared. So far, there has been a half encounter; something more may happen in the future. Therefore, people who indulge in such activities should control themselves,” he added.

The minister was referring to the police action involving accused persons in the Jamui case. According to police, six people, including main accused Nandan Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Following Nandan Yadav's arrest, police took him and another accused, Hareram Yadav, to the crime scene on Tuesday morning. Police said the two attempted to flee while in custody, following which the police took action.

Nandan Yadav sustained a gunshot injury to his leg, while Hareram Yadav reportedly suffered a leg fracture after falling during the chase. Both were subsequently taken for medical treatment.

The incident has triggered a political confrontation, with Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav targeting the state government over the safety of women and girls.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, saying the incident demonstrated that“women and girls are not safe anywhere in the state.”

Former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey hit back at Tejashwi Yadav over his criticism of the government, accusing him of making allegations despite his own political record.

Choubey referred to allegations of corruption against Tejashwi Yadav and his family and also invoked the period described by opponents of the former Bihar government as“Jungle Raj.”

The Jamui case has since emerged as a major law-and-order and political issue in Bihar, with the government highlighting police action against the accused while the opposition continues to raise questions over women's safety in the state.