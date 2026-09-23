COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA SPOTLIGHTS THE BUSINESS BEHIND BEAUTY AHEAD OF 60TH ANNIVERSARY

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “The Invisible Beauty” shifts the focus beyond the finished product to the people, expertise, processes and connections shaping the global cosmetics industry

has announced, as the guiding theme for its. This edition will spotlight the people, expertise, processes, and partnerships that power the global cosmetics industry, a focus that aligns strongly with the GCC's increasingly interconnected beauty landscape. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The concept moves beyond what consumers ultimately see on shelves and in campaigns to highlight everything that makes those products possible:

For the GCC beauty industry, this provides a relevant lens on the wider infrastructure behind the sector. Brands and finished products may be its most visible expression, but behind them sits a much broader value chain, bringing together suppliers, manufacturers, buyers, distributors and professionals whose expertise and relationships determine how ideas are developed, brought to market and connected internationally.

For 60 years, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has evolved alongside the beauty industry, growing from an exhibition into a global platform for. Today, it acts as aconnecting the entire cosmetics supply chain, bringing together suppliers, brands, distribution channels, markets, institutions, media, and professionals. It creates a hub where connections become opportunities, ideas turn into products, and innovation finds its market.

“Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna's 60th anniversary is not only an important milestone, but above all an opportunity to reflect on what has made this journey possible and on what will continue to drive the evolution of our industry. With 'The Invisible Beauty', we want to look beyond what is immediately visible and recognise the value of the people, expertise, relationships and processes that contribute every day to the growth of the sector. This collective dimension is precisely what Cosmoprof has represented for sixty years: a global network where encounters and exchange create new opportunities, innovation and the future.”

Invisible People will tell the stories of the professionals, skills and expertise working behind the scenes. Invisible Match will explore how connections, exchanges and collaboration can become catalysts for new ideas and opportunities. Invisible Failure will focus on experimentation, mistakes and resilience as essential parts of the innovation process. Invisible Value will look at beauty as a global network of connections, investment, expertise and opportunities capable of generating economic growth and international development. Invisible Future will explore the technologies, decisions, visions and transformations already shaping what the industry will become next.

At the heart of this edition's theme are five pillars exploring different forces that shape the cosmetics industry.

Together, the five pillars reflect Cosmoprof's view of beauty as an interconnected ecosystem, where every element derives value from its relationship with another. Every product begins with a connection, every innovation with a conversation, and every success with a journey of ideas, decisions and collaborations that often remain unseen.

'The Invisible Beauty' will continue to evolve in the lead-up toengaging Cosmoprof's international network and bringing the five pillars to life through stories, perspectives and experiences from across the beauty community. The journey will culminate in a

The exhibition will feature portraits of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna employees whose expertise, skills and work often remain behind the scenes, bringing greater visibility to the people who help make the event possible each year. The short film will take a more intimate approach, exploring the time, experimentation, relationships, perseverance and choices behind, while connecting personal experience with the wider journey of the beauty industry.

For GCC brands, retailers, buyers, distributors and industry professionals,brings attention to a part of the beauty business that is often overshadowed by the finished product: the networks, expertise and partnerships through which products, ideas and opportunities move between markets.

As Cosmoprof approaches six decades of connecting the international beauty community, the theme ultimately highlights the collective strength behind an industry that continues to innovate and evolve. It also underscores how the future is shaped by the contributions of thousands of professionals around the world.