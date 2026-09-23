CRCL Vs COIN: Which Crypto Stock Is The Better Bet Amid Rising Bitcoin Prices?



On Tuesday, Circle announced that Binance has made a $100 million equity investment in the company.

Coinbase announced Monday that eligible U.S. retail customers will soon be able to participate in IPOs directly through its app, with the service debuting this week with smart-ring maker Oura. According to data from Koyfin, the 12-month average price target on CRCL stock implies upside potential of more than 10% from its last close, while analysts expect about 1% upside on COIN stock over 12 months.

A recent rally in Bitcoin (BTC) prices has brought market focus back on cryptocurrency stocks as multiple catalysts have impacted the industry in recent weeks.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) and Coinbase Inc. (COIN) are two crypto-infrastructure companies, although they have different exposures.

Circle is primarily a bet on USDC adoption and stablecoin infrastructure, while Coinbase has much more exposure to crypto trading activity through its centralized exchange.

Rise In Bitcoin Prices

Bitcoin's latest rally is likely driven by a combination of short covering and liquidations, improving macro conditions as oil prices and Treasury yields eased, and technical momentum after breaking above key moving averages, which has encouraged further buying and higher trading volumes across spot and derivatives markets.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $86,864.88, up more than 14% over the past week.

Bitcoin Prices Over The Past Year | Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, growing use of cryptocurrencies as lending collateral and the expansion of tokenized real-world assets have also contributed to a rally in crypto stocks.

Circle's Binance Investment Draws Attention

On Tuesday, Circle announced that Binance has made a $100 million equity investment in the company. This is an expanded strategic partnership under a new, five-year commercial agreement focused on expanding USDC access across emerging markets.

Binance will accelerate the promotion, awareness, and integration of USDC on its platform, especially across emerging markets, and Circle will provide the infrastructure services that support holding and using USDC.

Binance's equity investment in Circle came through a private placement of Class A common stock at a purchase price reflecting a 5% discount to CRCL's market price prior to closing. Binance has also agreed not to transfer the shares for up to two years from the closing date.

Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, noted the investment in a post on X, saying,“As the world's largest and most widely used wallet for stablecoins and onchain finance, the partnership will accelerate global and emerging market preference and adoption of USDC.”

“The internet financial system is expanding everywhere and this partnership will help to expand access to this new financial system to hundreds of millions of people and businesses around the world,” he added.

Clear Street said that the announcement is an incremental positive for relationship optimization and supply visibility, as it secures USDC promotion to Binance's 300 million-plus users, deepens the emerging-markets dollar-access push, and lands ahead of OUSD's expected launch later this year.

The analyst added that the equity stake aligns Binance with USDC's success, echoing Coinbase's distributor-shareholder model, according to The Fly.

Coinbase's IPO Allocation Pushes Stock To Highs

Coinbase announced Monday that eligible U.S. retail customers will soon be able to participate in IPOs directly through its app, with the service debuting with smart-ring maker Oura's offering this week.

Customers can request shares at the IPO price through a new IPO section, marking another step in Coinbase's push beyond crypto and toward its broader“Everything Exchange” strategy.

The company said it plans to offer additional IPOs on its app as allocations become available, without disclosing which offerings will be next.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg said in a note recently that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission advisory to effectively shut down most Mention Market event contracts will bolster prediction markets, including for Coinbase.

CRCL Vs Coin: Wall Street View

According to data from Koyfin, the 12-month average price target on CRCL stock is $104.28, implying an upside potential of more than 10% from its last close.

Of the 29 analysts covering the stock, 14 have a 'Buy' or higher rating, while 12 have a 'Hold' rating. Three analysts rate the stock a 'Sell' or lower.

Meanwhile, the 12-month average price target for COIN stock is $203.60, implying about 1% upside from its last close.

Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 21 have a 'Buy' or higher rating, while 12 have a 'Hold' rating. The remaining two have a 'Sell' or lower rating on COIN shares.

Analysts at William Blair have reportedly said that Coinbase shares offer an attractive entry point for investors after its recent climb, despite depressed spot trading volumes.

According to a report from The Block, the analysts expect regulatory rulemaking to follow the Senate's failure to advance the Clarity Act - including the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent tokenized-equity trading exemption - to improve sentiment and potentially support Coinbase heading into 2027.

The analysts also said BTC is a key near-term driver of Circle's valuation, according to the report. The analysts expect USDC's market cap to grow as BTC gains, although a potential lag is likely. They added that the next leg higher in CRCL will likely be driven by USDC growth.

CRCL vs. COIN: Recent Stock Performance

CRCL stock's movement has been positive in 2026, rising more than 19% since the start of the year. However, COIN stock has declined about 11% in the same period.

Over the past month, however, both stocks have gained more than 7% respectively as BTC prices have moved higher.

Retail Stance On Circle, Coinbase

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRCL stock dipped from 'neutral' to 'bearish' over 24 hours, as message volume climbed nearly 123% in the same period, per platform data.

One user said,“$CRCL Today's Binance announcement was a big nothing burger. If anything it gave the shorts more incentive to short it. I'm short term bearish but long term bullish and this look like it might be headed down to max pain price of $88 by this Friday.” The stock closed at $94.59 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on COIN stock improved from 'neutral' to 'bullish' over 24 hours as message volumes rose 93.5% at the same time.

One user said,“$COIN we should be $500-$600 by year end if Bitcoin goes to $240K...” The company's shares closed at $201.07 on Tuesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.