PM Modi Hails 8 Years Of Ayushman Bharat, World's Largest Health Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked the milestone anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat initiative, highlighting its role in transforming the nation's medical landscape and providing financial security to millions of vulnerable citizens. The Prime Minister emphasised in a post on X that the flagship public health insurance program was launched nearly a decade ago with a clear vision to make top-tier, affordable healthcare accessible to every citizen.

PM Modi on Ayushman Bharat's Impact

“Eight years ago, Ayushman Bharat was rolled out with the idea that every Indian should have access to top-quality and affordable healthcare. Today, more than 60 crore beneficiaries have access to Rs. 5 lakh annual health cover, making it the largest healthcare scheme in the world,” PM Modi wrote.

Highlighting the expansion of primary care facilities across regions, he pointed out that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have significantly decentralised healthcare delivery.“It has enabled record savings on medical expenses, thus benefiting the poor and middle class. And healthcare is moving closer to every doorstep. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have already recorded over 500 crore visits, strengthening primary healthcare at the grassroots. My best wishes to all Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries,” PM stated. The remarks came following the completion of eight years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Health Minister Highlights Transformative Reach

Similarly, on Wednesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted the completion of eight years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), saying that the scheme has transformed healthcare access for millions across the country.

In a post shared on X, Nadda said, "What began 8 years ago as the Sankalp for Seva of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has transformed healthcare access for millions, with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY - the world's largest Health Assurance Scheme - now covering more than half a billion people across the country."

He said that more than 60 crore people have been covered under the scheme, with over 48.54 crore Ayushman cards created and more than 13 crore people having availed treatment. "With 60 Crore+ people covered, 48.54 Crore+ Ayushman Cards created and 13 Crore+ people having already availed treatment, the scheme is turning the promise of quality healthcare and financial protection into a reality for families across India. More than ₹2 Lakh Crore+ worth of hospitalisation and treatment has been availed through 39,000+ empanelled public and private hospitals across the country," Nadda said.

Nadda said the government remains committed to strengthening an accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare system.

Scheme Details: Coverage and Beneficiaries

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, launched on September 23, 2018, is the flagship financial protection component of the government's healthcare initiatives and provides cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually to economically vulnerable citizens.

The scheme provides coverage for secondary and tertiary care and has funded 13.25 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 2.03 lakh crore through more than 38,000 empanelled public and private hospitals as of August 31, 2026 PM-JAY covers 1,961 procedures across 27 medical specialities and aims to protect families from catastrophic medical expenses.

The scheme has also been expanded to cover additional groups, including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers and helpers, as well as senior citizens aged 70 years and above. More than 44.81 lakh Ayushman cards have been created for ASHAs, anganwadi workers and helpers, while over 1.36 crore senior citizens have received Ayushman Vay Vandana cards as of September 21, 2026.

The beneficiaries under AB PM-JAY include eligible families identified through defined deprivation and occupational criteria, along with specific categories covered through government initiatives, including construction workers, road accident victims, transgender persons covered under the SMILE initiative, waste pickers and sanitation workers, and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Highlighting the broader Ayushman Bharat framework, the government said AB PM-JAY works alongside Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), and the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to strengthen healthcare delivery from primary care to hospital-based treatment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)