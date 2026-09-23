Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Skeet Team Wins Historic Bronze

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday congratulated Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan after the Indian women's skeet team secured a historic bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Mandaviya shared a post on X, writing, "Heartiest congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on securing the first-ever Bronze Medal in the Women's Skeet Team event at the #AsianGames2026." Heartiest congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on securing the first-ever Bronze Medal in the Women's Skeet Team event at the #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat twitter/T7FwNpUmUb - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 23, 2026

Historic Day in Shooting

The Indian trio finished third in the women's skeet team event with a combined score of 331. Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal each scored 111 out of 125, while Maheshwari Chauhan contributed 109 points. China won the gold medal with 346 points, while Kazakhstan claimed silver.

India also secured bronze in the men's skeet team event. The trio of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished third with a score of 346, defeating Kazakhstan in a shoot-off to secure the medal. Naruka also qualified for the men's skeet individual final. Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker reached the women's 10m air pistol individual final but finished fifth, while Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh missed out on qualification.

Maiden Medal Assured in Soft Tennis

In soft tennis, Jay Meena defeated the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in the men's singles quarter-final to reach the semi-finals, assuring India of its maiden Asian Games medal in the sport, with all semi-finalists guaranteed a medal.

Kabaddi Team Continues Winning Streak

India's women's kabaddi team continued its winning run, defeating Iran 37-23 in its Group A match for a second consecutive victory after opening its campaign against Bangladesh.

Strong Showings in Rowing and Kayaking

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men's single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced to the men's double sculls final. India's women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam also qualified for Final A.

The men's kayak four 500m team reached the final, while Megha Pradeep qualified for the women's canoe single 200m semi-final. Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi advanced to the women's kayak double 500m semi-final.

Table Tennis Pairs Advance

In table tennis, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade defeated Maldives' Mohamed Ismail and Fathimath Ali, while Manush Shah and Diya Chitale beat Sri Lanka's Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Bimandee Swarna in mixed doubles.

Sepaktakraw Update

India defeated the Philippines 2-1 in the men's team regu Group B match in sepaktakraw but missed out on qualification for the next stage. (ANI)

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