IIT Bombay Student's Death: Father Demands Immediate Arrest Of Accused

'Arrest Them First': IIT Bombay Student's Father Demands Justice

The father of 20-year-old IIT Bombay BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of the two accused named in the FIR in connection with his son's death, saying the family only wants a fair investigation and justice.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode said that no action has been taken so far and questioned why the accused named in the FIR have not been arrested. "No action has been taken. If they have taken action, they should show us. Why haven't they arrested them? Where is the arrest? Have they arrested them?" Ravindra Wakode said.

He said the family had given their statements to the authorities and would not interfere with the investigation. He added that they would sit on a peaceful protest in Powai demanding justice for Sahil. "We held a press conference in Powai as well. And now, we are going to sit on a protest strike. We want to do this peacefully. We will not create any obstacles in their investigation," he said.

Alleges Previous Incidents Were 'Hushed Up'

Ravindra Wakode alleged that there have been previous incidents of suicides involving students and questioned why such cases were not investigated properly. "Look at the background of the IIT student. My son's death was murder, and there have been suicides before this as well. Why hasn't this been investigated yet? You should see their FIR. Why are these cases always hushed up?" he said.

He further said that the family was not concerned about any committee but wanted justice for their son. "We don't care about the committee. All we want is for our son to get justice. They should be arrested first. Arrest them, and then conduct your investigation. We have no problem with the investigation," he added.

Family Lawyer Seeks Fair Probe

Sahil's family lawyer Advocate Nikhil Kambale said the family's only demand was the arrest of the two accused named in the FIR - Shirish Kedare and Suryanarayan Dudhla - after which the investigation could proceed further. "This is part of an investigation. It doesn't matter what we say, it won't affect the investigation. My client's only expectation and repeated demand is that the accused named in the FIR, both accused, should be arrested immediately," Kambale said.

Responding to claims made by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, Kambale said the family did not want to engage in allegations and counter-allegations. "These claims are irrelevant. Such claims will keep coming and going. We will respond to their claims, and they will respond to our reaction, but that won't solve anything. Our only point is that the investigation should be fair," he said.

Kambale added that the family wanted the crime branch to conduct a fair probe and ensure justice for Sahil. "The crime branch is doing their job; we want them to arrest the accused and provide justice. My client just wants justice for his child. There is no intention to react; nothing will happen by reacting. The case will not grow. We want a fair investigation," he said.

Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a 20-year-old BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18. Following the incident, the police and crime branch began an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)