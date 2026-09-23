Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 20 Shocking Revelation: Gullu Reveals Secret Marriage & DIVORCE BB Drama Entertainment


2026-09-23 01:45:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, has made a shocking revelation about his personal life. During a conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he had been married and that his marriage ended after just four to six months. He also opened up about the divorce process, family reactions and the difficult phase he went through. Gullu's revelation also sheds new light on the wedding pictures that had previously surfaced online. 00:00 - Gullu Reveals His Secret Marriage 01:10 - 'I Got Divorced in 2024': Gullu Opens Up 02:25 - Gullu Explains Viral Wedding Photos & Difficult Phase

MENAFN23092026007385015968ID1111701635



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search