Bigg Boss 20 Shocking Revelation: Gullu Reveals Secret Marriage & DIVORCE BB Drama Entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, has made a shocking revelation about his personal life. During a conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he had been married and that his marriage ended after just four to six months. He also opened up about the divorce process, family reactions and the difficult phase he went through. Gullu's revelation also sheds new light on the wedding pictures that had previously surfaced online. 00:00 - Gullu Reveals His Secret Marriage 01:10 - 'I Got Divorced in 2024': Gullu Opens Up 02:25 - Gullu Explains Viral Wedding Photos & Difficult Phase

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