Qatar Strengthens Child Protection Efforts: UN Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations on humanitarian issues goes well beyond financial support, extending to dialogue, knowledge-sharing and joint efforts to protect the most vulnerable groups affected by conflict, particularly children, according to Dawoud Almassri, Head of the Analysis and Outreach Hub of the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (OSRSG-CAAC) in Doha.

Speaking to QNA, Almassri said the Hub had emerged as an important platform for deepening cooperation between Qatar and the United Nations, particularly by maintaining direct and sustained engagement with governments, regional organizations and countries affected by armed conflict.

He said the Hub's proximity to key partners in the region had strengthened its ability to build channels of communication with regional institutions, including the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union, helping expand engagement with conflict-affected countries such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Syria.

This engagement provides a deeper understanding of the challenges facing children in conflict settings and helps bring their needs and voices to the attention of decision-makers, he said.

The Hub's presence in Doha has taken on added significance given Qatar's active role in mediation on a range of regional and international issues and its hosting of parties to conflicts for dialogue, Almassri said. Such a role, he added, creates broader avenues for the United Nations to engage on difficult issues and helps translate political dialogue into practical measures to protect children affected by conflict.

Established in Doha with the support of the State of Qatar, the UN's Analysis and Outreach Hub is the only facility of its kind in the region and has played a prominent role in strengthening regional engagement, he said. The Hub was established in 2022 and focuses on promoting child protection in peace processes.