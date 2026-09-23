Qatar Takes Part In Innotrans 2026 In Berlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Qatar Rail, and Mowasalat (Karwa), is taking part in the 15th edition of InnoTrans (InnoTrans 2026), which opened in Berlin, Germany, today and runs through September 25.

An MOT-Qatar Rail-Karwa booth at the 4-day fair is highlighting some of Qatar's key projects, strategies and initiatives in smart and sustainable transportation, including the Ministry of Transport 2025-2030 Strategy that aims for an integrated, secure, resilient and sustainable transport ecosystem, with strategic aspirations focused on economic growth, customer-centricity, service optimisation, sustainability and resilience, and workforce development in line with the goals of the NDS 3 and the QNV 2030.

The booth also features the MOT's Autonomous Vehicle Strategy and the electric Robotaxi tryouts and pilot trips, which were 94% successful with no human interference, as Qatar moves to harness advanced technologies and smart solutions in its transportation landscape.

Other key features on display in the booth are the public bus full electrification plan, which targets 100% fully electric fleet by 2030, the Public Bus Infrastructure Programme that supports that transition through its bus stations, e-bus depots and advanced clean energy infrastructure, in addition to the Qatar Public Transport Master Plan and the key role it plays in integrating and connecting all means of transportation, reducing private car dependency, lowering carbon emissions and improving the quality of life.

The MOT delegation attended InnoTrans 2026 opening ceremony in attendance of the Federal Minister of Transport Steffen Bilger and EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas. Many transportation ministers, CEOs, and chiefs of railroads manufacturers and operators from around the world were also present.

Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs Eng. Abdullah Saif Al-Sulaiti also attended the InnoTrans 2026 Rail Leaders' Summit that featured international decision-makers from the worlds of politics, rail operations and infrastructure management to discuss global strategies and the resilience of rail transportation.

The delegation, on the sidelines of the first day of InnoTrans 2026, held separate meetings with Siemens Mobility and Hitachi. Ways to enhance joint cooperation in smart and sustainable transportation solutions and infrastructure were discussed, as well as exchange expertise in the industry.

Qatar's participation in InnoTrans 2026 aims at enhancing the country's profile in smart and sustainable transportation landscape globally and keeping pace with latest industry technologies consistent with the QNV 2030.