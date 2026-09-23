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Amir's UN Speech Reflects Qatar's Established Approach: Prime Minister

Amir's UN Speech Reflects Qatar's Established Approach: Prime Minister


2026-09-23 01:45:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said in post on X platform: "The speech delivered by H H the Amir before the United Nations General Assembly reflected a firmly established approach in Qatar's journey, an approach whose foundations were laid by its leaders since the country's founding, culminating in the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, may his soul rest in peace, the founder of modern Qatar and architect of its renaissance. It is an approach that combines steadfastness in principles with flexibility in confronting challenges. Under the leadership of H H the Amir, Qatar continues to follow this approach in protecting its national interests, mediating between parties, and striving for peace and stability for the benefit of all humanity."

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The Peninsula

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