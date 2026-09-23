Amir's UN Speech Stresses Qatar's Commitment To Peace And Development: QC Chairman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani (pictured) said that the speech delivered by Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani before the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday reaffirmed Qatar's firm positions on regional and international issues and its commitment to peace, dialogue, cooperation and respect for international law.

He said the speech came at a critical time marked by growing political, security and economic challenges, stressing Qatar's continued commitment to addressing them through dialogue, mediation, peaceful solutions and international cooperation.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the Amir's emphasis on regional security, stability and good-neighbourly relations, noting that the security of the Gulf and the region is closely linked to international peace and stability. He also stressed the importance of protecting international waterways, ensuring freedom of navigation and safeguarding global trade.

He noted that the speech stressed that dialogue and mediation represent a firmly established approach in Qatar's foreign policy, rather than an effort linked to a specific crisis, praising the Amir's confirmation that Qatar would continue to build bridges between different parties and contribute to the peaceful settlement of conflicts in cooperation with regional and international partners.

Qatar Chamber Chairman commended the Amir's call on the importance of achieving a just solution to the Palestinian issue and establishing a fair international order, noting that justice requires the application of international law and internationally legitimate resolutions to all, without selectivity. He also underscored the importance of strengthening the role of the United Nations and multilateral action.

Sheikh Khalifa further noted that H H the Amir's emphasis on Qatar's continued investment in development, education, healthcare, security and economic diversification, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, reflects the State's commitment to sustainable development and to building a diversified, competitive, knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

He reaffirmed the Qatari private sector's dedication to supporting the wise leadership across all development, economic, and political spheres. He noted that this alignment fulfills the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030, driving the nation's progress toward sustainable growth and a dynamic, private sector-led economy.